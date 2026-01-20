DeSean Jackson and Delaware State are making their presence felt in the recruiting scene once again, landing a major commitment flip to bolster their offense. Louisville running back Shaun Boykins Jr. originally committed to Montana but announced on January 18th that he was instead committing to Delaware State.

The former wide receiver turned running back didn't see a lot of time at Louisville, as he was largely relegated to being a backup running back. But he had some meaningful reps for the Cardinals, playing in nine games in the 2025 season. He showed flashes of his offensive talent in a 41-0 victory over Kentucky. Boykins finished the game with 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries. In a quote secured by 247 Sports' Louisville affiliate, coach Jeff Brohm spoke highly of him and his late-season performance.

“Shaun was a unique guy, we brought in here as a receiver. It just wasn't happening as fast as we would like, but he had a unique skill set, so let's try him as a running back. And to his credit, he's unselfish. These people are unselfish, you can say ‘no, I want to play receiver.' He moved. He's worked hard.”

Boykins could be a perfect replacement for James Jones, who was one of the stars in Delaware State's prolific running back room alongside Marquis Gills. Jones departed for the transfer portal after rushing for 958 yards and nine touchdowns. He had six games in which he ran for over 100 yards, but his finest game was against Southern Connecticut during Delaware State's homecoming in October. In Delaware State's 70-23 victory, Jones finished with 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed and proved against Michael Vick and Norfolk State in Philadelphia, rushing for 109 yards and a game-sealing 76-yard touchdown run.