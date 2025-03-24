The Breakfast Club star Loren Lorosa is launching a new daily podcast via Charlamagne Tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio. Starting March 31st, The Latest With Loren will become a daily podcast bringing listeners the top trending stories in entertainment, social media, and celebrity news. Lorosa hosts a segment with the same name on The Breakfast Club.

“Pop culture moves fast and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and most importantly an informed take on what's happening every single day,” LoRosa said in a statement. “Whether you're a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front-row seat to the conversation and what’s happening.”

The podcast is the culmination of her efforts since graduating from Delaware State University. Immediately following her HBCU experience, she worked as an entertainment journalist for TMZ, Fox, and BET before debuting on The Breakfast Club following Angela Yee's departure from the program to host her own syndicated radio program Way Up with Angela Yee.

Last week Loren Lorosa became a hot topic in the media industry after Jess Hilarious expressed her frustrations during an Instagram Live, claiming she felt blindsided by Lorosa’s inclusion on The Breakfast Club following her return from maternity leave.

“You try coming back to work and the (expletive) is right there at your desk, and ain’t nobody telling you (expletive),” Jess Hilarious said during her Tuesday Instagram Live. “Before you know it, everybody thinking you're the villain … like I'm the villain because I didn't know (expletive). I'm sick of that.”

The situation escalated on the March 19th episode, which featured three intense segments. Jess clarified her comments and had a live on-air conversation with Lorosa about the matter, and listeners chimed in with their opinions.

The debut of Lorosa's new podcast further continues her meteoric rise as a star in the audio industry and will give listeners even more ways to hear her entertainment reporting.