The UFC's light heavyweight division continues to shape its future as surging French prospect Oumar Sy will square off against seasoned veteran Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 114 on March 14 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. This intriguing matchup pits the rising French striker's explosive momentum against a notoriously dangerous finisher.

Sy enters this contest as one of the most impressive light heavyweight prospects from France in the division. The 30-year-old fighter boasts a 12-1 record, including a dominant 3-1 start to his UFC career. His resume speaks volumes about his finishing ability, with eight first-round finishes among his victories. Most recently, Sy secured a first-round TKO victory over Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Paris, following his first professional defeat, showcasing his ability to fight through adversity and demonstrating his growth. At 6'4″ with an 83-inch reach, Sy possesses significant physical advantages that he's weaponized effectively throughout his early UFC tenure.

Local Frenchman Oumar Sy DESTROYS Brendson Ribeiro and takes the W #UFCParispic.twitter.com/f8iYe4ywcr — YouWager Sports (@youwagersport) September 6, 2025

Standing across from Sy will be 32-year-old Moldavian powerhouse Ion Cutelaba, a fighter known for catastrophic striking power and explosive wrestling credentials. Cutelaba's 19-11-1 record includes 13 knockout wins and an astonishing 15 first-round finishes, highlighting his reputation as a devastating athlete. Though his recent UFC stint has been tumultuous, with wins over Ibo Aslan and Ivan Erslan balanced against losses to Kennedy Nzechukwu and Modestas Bukauskas, The Hulk remains a dangerous operator capable of shocking any opponent on any given night.

This matchup represents a fascinating stylistic clash. Sy's precision striking combined with his wrestling will test Cutelaba's durability and technical refinement, while The Hulk's raw power and sambo-wrestling background pose a constant threat to Sy's ambitions. For Sy, victory signals a major step toward the division's elite tier. For Cutelaba, a win reignites his championship aspirations and proves his recent struggles were merely setbacks. Expect fireworks when these light heavyweight killers collide on March 14.

UFC Vegas 114 Confirmed Fights (March 14, 2026 – UFC APEX, Las Vegas)