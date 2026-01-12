After the Buffalo Bills' takedown of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card game, 27-24, the team will need a lot more intensity in the divisional round against the No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos. With the Bills hoping for another Josh Allen masterpiece, head coach Sean McDermott speaks on the effort needed for the upcoming matchup.

Speaking to the media after a day removed from the win in Jacksonville, McDermott would talk about Denver and the success they have had this season, leading to the aforementioned No. 1 seed. It'll be a short week for Buffalo with the game on Saturday, as McDermott said that in order to move to the conference championship, they'll need to “play better than we did this past weekend.”

“We’re going to go out there and have to make sure we’re rested through the week as we try and prepare as well on the short week here. We’re going to have to play better than we did this past weekend in order to win,” McDermott said, via the team's YouTube page.

The Bills squeaked out a close one against the Jaguars, but now they'll take on the Broncos, whom McDermott gave a lot of praise during his presser on Monday, saying how much of a complete team they are, led by head coach Sean Payton.

“Yeah, I’m sure that feels good for them. You know, getting that rest and that No. 1 seed. They’ve earned it. They’ve got a great team, all three phases,” McDermott said about their upcoming opponents' success this season.

“Very well-coached team. I have a lot of respect for coach Payton, he’s done it at a high level, Super Bowl-winning coach,” McDermott continued.

At any rate, McDermott, Allen, and the rest of Buffalo have championship aspirations, but it won't be easy with a fully-rested Denver team awaiting them on their home field.