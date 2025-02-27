Former Florida A&M star Jeremy Moussa is getting a huge professional opportunity with the European League of Football. Moussa has signed with the Cologne Centurions of the European League of Football, the league announced on Wednesday.

The 16-team league, having launched in 2021, has quickly become a prominent platform for players pursuing professional football opportunities outside the United States. Some of its teams even pay homage to the legacy of NFL Europe by adopting familiar franchise names, providing athletes like Moussa another opportunity to showcase their talent to scouts on a global stage.

Moussa arrives in Europe with an impressive collegiate résumé. After transferring from Vanderbilt, he became a game-changer for the Florida A&M Rattlers. During the 2023 season, Moussa threw for 2,893 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning both SWAC Preseason and Postseason Offensive Player of the Year honors. His leadership also propelled the Rattlers to a historic Celebration Bowl victory over Howard University, securing the program’s 17th Black College National Championship.

Moussa racked up significant personal accolades for his play in the 2023 season. He was named co-player of the year alongside Davius Richard by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The duo were heralded as two of the best HBCU football players in the sport in the 2023 season, as both Moussa and Richard were designated by NCAA.com

Moussa declared for 2024 NFL Draft following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Despite going undrafted, he earned a mini-camp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he was not added to their roster, Moussa remained optimistic.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and ready to go out and show what type of quarterback and competitor I am,” Moussa said at the time.

The move to the European League of Football not only provides Moussa with the chance to continue playing professionally but also keeps the door open for potential interest from NFL scouts.