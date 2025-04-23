Another former HBCU star looks to have an opportunity in the WNBA, as former Jackson State standout Ti'lan “Tilly” Boler has signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Sky. Bohler, who left Jackson State to transfer to Memphis, went unselected in last Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft, but the Sky are looking to give her an opportunity to prove herself as they look to build a playoff-ready roster around second-year stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

The training camp contract marks an exciting milestone in Boler's basketball journey. After committing to Jackson State in 2020, the 6'1″ guard began her career with the then-Tomekia Reed-led Lady Tigers. Though she didn’t start any games in her debut season, Boler averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in just eight minutes per game.

The following year, her playing time doubled to 16 minutes, showcasing improvements with averages of 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a 45.7% three-point shooting accuracy. She secured 10 starting spots out of 30 games played for Jackson State.

Ti'lan Boler's breakout came in her junior season. During the 2022-23 campaign, she secured a starting role, averaging close to 30 minutes per game. Her stats showed 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, with an impressive 83.7% free throw accuracy. Boler achieved 15+ points in 11 games, hitting the 20-point mark twice.

Boler's scoring prowess turned Jackson State into a juggernaut in the 2023-2024 season as they went 17-1 in the SWAC. She then continued to improve and was a key piece of a historic season for the Lady Tigers. She finished the season averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds en route to Jackson State finishing the regular season undefeated with a SWAC Championship. They then clinched at #14 seed in the Women's March Madness Tournament.

She had a standout game against UConn in the opening round, finishing with 25 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block while also hitting five three-pointers. She continued to showcase her scoring prowess with Memphis as she led the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game, earning First Team All-AAC and All-Newcomer Team honors.