Jackson State women's basketball star Ti'lan Boler is heading to Memphis via the transfer portal. She posted the news on her social media.

Throughout her career, Boler has been dedicated to Jackson State until now. Progressing steadily from her freshman year in 2020, she achieved the title of a two-time All-SWAC First Team player in 2023 and 2024. Starting as a 6'1″ guard, Boler did not have a single game start in her debut season for the Lady Tigers, recording averages of 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in eight minutes of play.

The following year, her playing time doubled to 16 minutes, showcasing improvements with averages of 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a 45.7% three-point shooting accuracy. She secured 10 starting spots out of 30 games played for Jackson State.

Ti'lan Boler's breakout came in her junior season. During the 2022-23 campaign, she secured a starting role, averaging close to 30 minutes per game. Her stats showed 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, with an impressive 83.7% free throw accuracy. Boler achieved 15+ points in 11 games, hitting the 20-point mark twice.

Boler's scoring prowess turned Jackson State into a juggernaut as they went 17-1 in the SWAC. She then continued to improve and was a key piece of a historic season for the Lady Tigers She finished the season averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds en route to Jackson State finishing the regular season undefeated with a SWAC Championship. They then clinched at #14 seed in the Women's March Madness Tournament.

She had a standout game against UConn in the opening round, finishing with 25 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block while also hitting five three-pointers. Boler looks to bring that high level of play to a Memphis team that needs it as they look to compete in the AAC.

Memphis finished with a 13-17 record and 9-9 in conference. They were bounced out of the conference tournament in the first round by East Carolina in a close 65-63 contest.

Ironically enough Boler heads to the same conference as her former coach Tomekia Reed, albeit on different teams. Reed was hired to be Charlotte's head coach and is predicted to bring the same championship swagger and winning formula that she brought to Jackson State. Boler will play against her former coach's squad next season in conference play.

Memphis lost to Charlotte 65-58 in February.