As Dr. Kevin E. James reassumes his position as president at Morris Brown College, accusations of harassment and abuse have surfaced. WSB-TV's Channel 2 Action News reported that it had obtained several documents detailing allegations of abuse, threats, and sexual harassment by James during his tenure. The grievances were reportedly filed by four university staff members who have not been identified.

The allegations challenged James's professionalism in the workplace. James was accused of presidential overreach, intimidation, misuse of authority, and fostering a hostile work environment. He was described as “impulsive” and “tone deaf” in one of the grievances, and another alleged that he engaged in improper termination practices.

James had shockingly announced his departure from the institution on January 12th, indicating in a letter to the Morris Brown College community that he had been terminated.

“Today, the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees terminated my service as President without providing specific cause or substantive explanation,” he said in his letter. “This action is deeply concerning. Research and my lived experience demonstrate that many HBCUs have struggled with board overreach and interference. Unfortunately, those dynamics are evident in this situation. The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.”

In a report by 11 Alive on January 12th, a Morris Brown spokesperson issued a statement wishing James well in his next chapter and named Board of Trustees member Nzinga Shaw as the interim president. But, James announced on January 20th that he'd been reinstated to the position via his social media account.

The Board of Trustees also issued a letter about what was occurring with James on Tuesday evening, stating,

“The Board today announces its decision to rescind the termination of Dr. Kevin James. As part of a mutually agreed upon resolution on January 16, 2026, he accepted the invitation to return as the President of Morris Brown College.

Dr. James has served Morris Brown College with distinction for seven years, leading the institution through a period of significant progress, restoration, and renewed national visibility. His leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment have been instrumental to the College's advancement and stability.

The Board looks forward to Dr. James's continued leadership, vision, and dedication to the College's advancement.

After careful review, the Board determined that Dr. James' separation from the College did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employment agreement. As fiduciaries of this institution, the Board recognizes its responsibility to adhere to established governance standards and to correct actions that fall short of those obligations.

The Board acknowledges that this period has been disruptive and painful for members of the Morris Brown community. The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James. While correcting a governance and process failure is necessary, the Board recognizes that this action alone does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees.

The Board takes seriously the concerns voiced by members of our community and affirms that retaliation against individuals who raise concerns in good faith is not acceptable. The Board is committed to ensuring that appropriate processes exist for concerns to be raised safely, reviewed fairly, and addressed responsibly.

To that end, the Board will take additional steps to review governance practices and institutional processes, with the goal of restoring and strengthening trust, transparency and accountability across the Morris Brown community.

Morris Brown College remains steadfastly focused on its mission, its students, and its future.”