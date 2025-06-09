HBCU alumni have been making their presence felt in entertainment, and now a young HBCU alumnus has joined the cast of BMF. Winston-Salem State University alumnus Dijon Means recently made his debut on the hit Starz series as “Werm”, joining Terry's growing crew as he looks to assert his influence without Meech beside him. Per IDMB, he's set to appear in at least five episodes of the 10-episode season.

Means was active while he was a student at Winston-Salem State University. He was initiated as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, and served on the university's royal court as Mister 1892 in the 2019-2020 school year. BMF isn't the first major production that Means has been a part of, as he also has made appearances in Starz's P-Valley as well as films such as The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Means is the latest young alumnus of Winston-Salem State University to make big moves in their postgraduate life. Former WSSU basketball player Xavier Mills has received major acclaim for his role as “Christian” in the series inspired by Junie Blume's 1975 book “Forever….”. In the show, Mills portrays Christian Boykins, the ex-boyfriend of main character Keisha Clark, played by Lovie Simone.

Their relationship has been rocky, with Christian enjoying the spotlight as a high school basketball star. As Keisha begins to move on and explore a new relationship with her childhood friend Justin Edwards (played by Michael Cooper Jr.), Christian struggles with lingering feelings for her. His attempts to win her back take a dark and painful turn, a storyline that unfolds throughout the series.

Also, Winston-Salem State alumnus Rajah Caruth secured a major victory in just his second career race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, winning at Nashville Motor Speedway. Caruth held off points leader Corey Heim to win, despite Heim challenging for the lead in the final laps. A late battle between Heim and Layne Riggs for second gave Caruth the edge to secure the victory. Heim finished second, with Riggs taking third. Caruth also made headlines for his growing relationship with former Blackish star and burgeoning creative Marsai Martin.