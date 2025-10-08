Just ahead of the 2025-26 basketball season, Shaw University women’s basketball coach Jacques Curtis has abruptly retired. His retirement comes following allegations of abuse by player Kiara Shepherd. Curtis is being accused of mental and physical abuse in addition to inappropriate behavior.

Curtis was with Shaw for 24 seasons. He is the most successful women’s basketball coach in the university’s history. While at the university, he led the Lady Bears to over 400 victories, nine CIAA Championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, and one NCAA Division II National Championship.

Earlier this year, Shaw University senior Kiara Shepherd took to her TikTok to speak about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Curtis. Shepherd and other players claim that during their time on the team, they experienced various forms of abuse. The video went viral on social media, reaching her more than 80,000 social media followers. Shepherded filed an official complaint with Shaw earlier this year.

“All I’m trying to do is bring awareness,” Shepherd said in the video posted in April. “The school’s not doing nothing about it. So, I really had no choice but to bring it onto social media, which I really didn’t want to do.”

The allegations of abuse span all the way back to the 2013 basketball season. In an interview with WRAL News, a former Shaw player says that she had a similar experience during the 2023-24 season. Since the allegations have surfaced, Shaw has agreed to speak with Shepherd. The university has released a statement addressing Curtis’ retirement and the search for a new head coach.

Here is the full statement:

RALEIGH, NC – Shaw University has announced the appointment of Lou Hamilton as the interim head coach of the women's basketball program for the 2025-26 season.

A veteran within HBCU basketball, Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role. Before arriving at Shaw, Hamilton coached at Division I HBCUs Norfolk State, Grambling State, Delaware State, and North Carolina A&T State University.

Shaw University plans to conduct a national search for the program's next permanent head coach at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

