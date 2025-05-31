Usain Bolt might be retired from the track, but that doesn’t mean the fastest man alive has slowed down when it comes to influencing the next generation. On Friday, YouTube sensation iShowSpeed revealed a personal message he received from the Olympic legend, where Bolt offered to train him for real, per Complex. “You’re already fast, but everybody wants to be faster, right?” Bolt said in the Instagram video note, throwing his support behind the young creator’s athletic ambitions.

🚨| BREAKING: Usain Bolt texted Speed back on Instagram and wants to coach him to run faster 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/qfsTmLYWgc — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speed, known just as much for his wild antics as he is for his natural athleticism, was hyped beyond belief. “Private training with Usain Bolt!” he yelled on stream, calling the Jamaican icon a “legend” and saying he’s ready to lock in a session. That meeting might come sooner than later. With Speed gearing up for his upcoming Premium YouTube series Speed Goes Pro, the timing couldn’t be better.

The series will chronicle Speed facing off with top-tier athletes, and if he trains with Bolt, the idea of a rematch with Olympic star Noah Lyles could become more than internet fantasy. Speed already raced Lyles once before—on a $100,000 track set up by MrBeast—and held his own even in defeat.

From Viral Moments to Real Training

Speed’s blend of charisma and competitive fire has made him a standout in the streaming world. He’s tried to backflip his way into the record books and jumped over two speeding supercars just because he could. But his latest evolution from entertainer to aspiring athlete has opened new doors, leading to friendly challenges with figures like Tyreek Hill and Alphonso Davies.

The vision behind Speed Goes Pro isn’t just about stunts. iShowSpeed believes, with the right coaching, he could make it in any sport. “Learning from legends like Tom Brady and Kevin Durant is amazing,” he said in a press release, crediting DICK’S Sporting Goods and OBB Media for helping make the series a reality.

Now, with Bolt offering a chance to sharpen his sprinting form, Speed might just be able to turn his footraces from viral into victorious.