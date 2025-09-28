Jackson State continued its resounding start to the season, dominating Southern University 38-13 as it pursues another SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl appearance.

Jackson State entered the game as the clear favorite, as Southern University has struggled with offensive production this season. Southern’s stagnant offense recently led to the promotion of former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair to co-Offensive Coordinator, alongside current coordinator Marion Frederick. However, the change has not yet yielded dividends, as Southern struggled to move the ball against Jackson State's consistent defensive pressure.

Southern University actually took an early lead in the second quarter after an explosive Trey Holly broke a 73-yard run, putting the Jaguars up 13-7. However, Jackson State quickly regained its composure and did not allow the Jaguars to score again, rattling off 31 unanswered points through a devastating mix of air and ground attacks.

Perhaps the most impressive score for Jackson State came when quarterback JaCobian Morgan found Nate Rembert for a stunning 82-yard touchdown reception. Rembert outmaneuvered the Jaguars' defense to put the game offensively out of reach and cement the final score at 38-13.

JaCobian Morgan was incredibly effective, finishing the game throwing for 337 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-31 passing. Nate Rembert and Jamil Gardner Jr. were his favorite targets; Rembert finished the game with 102 yards and one touchdown, and Gardner Jr. added 96 yards on seven catches.

Article Continues Below

Jackson State’s rushing attack was equally prolific, with Ahmad Miller leading the way by rushing for 101 yards on 14 attempts. Both Travis Terrell Jr. and Donerio Davenport registered touchdowns, with Davenport finishing the game with two scores that helped further extend Jackson State's lead.

Trey Holly was the clear star for Southern University on offense, finishing with an impressive 147 rushing yards and one touchdown on just 11 attempts. Holly actually rushed for more yards on fewer attempts than Southern quarterback Ashton Strother threw for, as Strother finished the game with only 120 yards and one interception.

Southern University’s offensive woes continue to be a glaring issue, which presents a huge problem for their bid to contend for the SWAC West Championship and an appearance in the SWAC Championship game.

Southern is set to play Bethune-Cookman following a bye week on October 11th. Meanwhile, Jackson State travels to play Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge on October 4th at 5:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on HBCU Go.