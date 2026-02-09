Former NFL punter and XFL champion Marquette King has announced his retirement from professional football. King made his decision official in a statement on his social media accounts, as well as a song entitled “Retirement.” In the caption of his social media post, King details his desire to return to the NFL but the feeling that he was blocked from getting an opportunity.

“I’ve battled to break back into the NFL, but if the league’s gatekeepers want to block me out, I’ll shut that door myself, because the ultimate goal was to make it back into the NFL. I don’t beg and This is me calling it on my terms. I’m thankful for the opportunity to have played in the NFL shout out to the Raiders and beyond, the XFL, and the UFL. It is what it is. Thanks for all the love, I appreciate every last one of my fans. This track speaks louder than any league ever could I am officially retiring from this and I’ll leave this here,” he said in his post.



An alumnus of Fort Valley State University, King was named First Team All-SIAC as a punter and was named the FVSU Wildcats' Most Valuable Player in his senior season. He averaged 43 yards per punt, 21 of which landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line, and 16 punts sailed 50 yards or more. He had a historic outing against Bethune-Cookman University in the 2011 season, where he punted for 80 yards.

King ultimately declared for the NFL Draft in 2012 but wasn't selected. He then signed as an undrafted free agent with the then-Oakland Raiders. During his time with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017, he became one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL. He was known for his entertaining antics on the field as a punter, as well as his athleticism at the position.

However, his career took a sharp turn; he was cut in a move he attributed to animosity from then-coach Jon Gruden. He briefly joined the Denver Broncos, only suiting up for the team for four games. Prior to his retirement, he hadn't competed in the NFL since 2018. King eventually joined the XFL in 2019, playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Arlington Renegades. In 2023, he won a championship with the Arlington Renegades.

King concludes his career punting for 20,822 yards on 446 punts, with his longest punt being 72. The average distance of his punts was 46.7 yards. Beyond football, King has pursued a career as a musician, releasing several songs on streaming services and describing himself as a pop, hip-hop, and EDM artist.