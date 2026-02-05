There have been rumors about Jon Gruden being in the coaching mix again, but he said he wasn’t in the mix for joining the Jets’ staff. But he's still out there, and Gruden’s random street encounter with an ex-quarterback went viral, according to his post on X.

The quarterback? Rich Gannon.

“The last time I saw Rich Gannon, we were fighting on the sideline,” Gruden said.

Then the duo went on a very loud trip down memory lane. It seemed very strange. Gannon several times held his arms in front of his chest in what appeared to be a defensive pose. Almost as if he thought Gurden was going to tackle him or something?

Look who I ran into on the streets of San Francisco… Rich Freakin’ Gannon! pic.twitter.com/xIKYOo1CxP — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) February 3, 2026

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden still opinionated

Included in the mix was his take on the Raiders’ situation with Maxx Crosby, according to raidersbeat.com.

“I mean, if you’re anybody, you make a big play for Maxx,” Gruden said of the Buccaneers and their rumored interest in trading for Crosby. “If you’re the Raiders, you’re one of the dumbest franchises in America if you let him out of there. He’s under contract, and he’s the best player on the team.

“I think he’s arguably the most impactful edge rusher in football. Absolutely. I think that’s a winning edge that a great defense has. It’s a fourth-quarter pass rush. When we got Simeon Rice, things changed for us.”

Gruden might find his way back to the sideline one day. But it won’t be with the Jets, according to jetswire.com.

“There's a lot of stupid rumors out there,” Gruden said. “Let's just say there was nothing from the Jets and I wish them well.”

Gruden has 15 years of head coaching experience. He spent eight years with the Raiders and seven with the Buccaneers. He coached the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in 2002.

His most recent season came in 2021. He went 3-2 with the Las Vegas Raiders before resigning. Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL is still active, but the league filed for dismissal of it back in October.