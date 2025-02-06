Michael Vick and Norfolk State have announced their signing day class, with several seasoned players being acquired from the transfer portal. Immediately following his hire, Vick already announced several key transfers such as quarterback Izrael Carter but his signing day recruiting class shows that Vick's first year as head coach of the Spartans will be about quickly rebuilding the team into a contender

The 30-member class includes several transfers, with five coming from rival HBCU Hampton University and several hailing from Virginia. Norfolk State also added talent from other HBCU football programs, with 11 players in the class being former HBCU athletes. Vick's signing class only has 11 high school recruits, showing that Vick looks to compete quickly in a competitive MEAC that boasts programs such as conference champion South Carolina State.

Below are the signings that Vick and Norfolk State made on National Signing Day.

2025 NORFOLK STATE FOOTBALL MID-YEAR SIGNEES
Caleb TurnerSafety6-3190Virginia Beach, Va. / Eastern Michigan
Elijah Simley-FloresWide Receiver6-1170Riverside, Calif. / Utah Tech
Drake HatcherDefensive Tackle6-0290Austell, Ga. / Valdosta State
BJ BlakeSafety6-2205New Castle, Del. / Louisiana Tech
DreSean KendrickWide Receiver5-9190Lynchburg, Va. / William & Mary
Kahlil BradfordDefensive Tackle6-3290Dallas, Texas / Florida Memorial
Major DillardDefensive Tackle6-2240Washington D.C. / Chowan
Tormon LapradeDefensive Back5-10190Birmingham, Ala. / Florida Memorial
Keyonte ArringtonOffensive Tackle6-7265Norfolk, Va. / Alabama A&M
Israel CarterQuarterback6-1190Corona, Calif. / South Florida
David OjiebeDefensive End6-3245Washington D.C. / Pittsburgh
Khalib GilmoreLinebacker6-3241Melbourne, Fla. / Syracuse
Stephon HallSafety6-2190Pittsburgh, Pa. / Youngstown State
Jaden KellyLinebacker6-1223Dallas, Texas / Arkansas Pine Bluff
Tyler LeinbergerOffensive Lineman6-3330Richmond, Va. / Hampton
Guan Price IIOffensive Lineman6-4305Fredericksburg, Va. / Hampton
Armand VinsonDefensive Back6-4180Ahoskie, N.C. / Hampton
Abe WilliamsWide Receiver6-4190Midlothian, Va. / Hampton
RJ EvansDefensive Tackle6-1285High Point, N.C. / Mercer
Stemarion EdwardsLinebacker6-0220Hollandale, Miss. / Alcorn State
Kymari GrayWide Receiver6-2185Hampton, Va. / Hampton
Kahleef JimmisonDefensive Back5-10186Newport News, Va. / Delaware State
2025 NORFOLK STATE FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY ROSTER 
Rashad TaylorLinebacker6-1225Fort Myers, Fla. / South Fort Myers HS
Winston HarrisSafety6-2225Neptune Beach, Fla. / Fletcher HS
Zachary ManningRunning Back6-0180Atlanta, Ga. / Druid Hills HS
Shamar VickAthlete5-10177Roswell, Ga. / Roswell HS
Jaden KowltonDefensive Tackle6-2290Atlanta, Ga. / Drew HS
Jack SmootOffensive Line6-4300Gainesville, Va. / Gainesville HS
Romeir SmithWide Receiver6-4215Hampton, Va. / Phoebus HS
Jaybran DegreeOffensive Tackle6-6280Boydton, Va. / Mecklenburg County HS