Michael Vick and Norfolk State have announced their signing day class, with several seasoned players being acquired from the transfer portal. Immediately following his hire, Vick already announced several key transfers such as quarterback Izrael Carter but his signing day recruiting class shows that Vick's first year as head coach of the Spartans will be about quickly rebuilding the team into a contender

The 30-member class includes several transfers, with five coming from rival HBCU Hampton University and several hailing from Virginia. Norfolk State also added talent from other HBCU football programs, with 11 players in the class being former HBCU athletes. Vick's signing class only has 11 high school recruits, showing that Vick looks to compete quickly in a competitive MEAC that boasts programs such as conference champion South Carolina State.

Below are the signings that Vick and Norfolk State made on National Signing Day.