Michael Vick and Norfolk State have announced their signing day class, with several seasoned players being acquired from the transfer portal. Immediately following his hire, Vick already announced several key transfers such as quarterback Izrael Carter but his signing day recruiting class shows that Vick's first year as head coach of the Spartans will be about quickly rebuilding the team into a contender
The 30-member class includes several transfers, with five coming from rival HBCU Hampton University and several hailing from Virginia. Norfolk State also added talent from other HBCU football programs, with 11 players in the class being former HBCU athletes. Vick's signing class only has 11 high school recruits, showing that Vick looks to compete quickly in a competitive MEAC that boasts programs such as conference champion South Carolina State.
Below are the signings that Vick and Norfolk State made on National Signing Day.
|2025 NORFOLK STATE FOOTBALL MID-YEAR SIGNEES
|Caleb Turner
|Safety
|6-3
|190
|Virginia Beach, Va. / Eastern Michigan
|Elijah Simley-Flores
|Wide Receiver
|6-1
|170
|Riverside, Calif. / Utah Tech
|Drake Hatcher
|Defensive Tackle
|6-0
|290
|Austell, Ga. / Valdosta State
|BJ Blake
|Safety
|6-2
|205
|New Castle, Del. / Louisiana Tech
|DreSean Kendrick
|Wide Receiver
|5-9
|190
|Lynchburg, Va. / William & Mary
|Kahlil Bradford
|Defensive Tackle
|6-3
|290
|Dallas, Texas / Florida Memorial
|Major Dillard
|Defensive Tackle
|6-2
|240
|Washington D.C. / Chowan
|Tormon Laprade
|Defensive Back
|5-10
|190
|Birmingham, Ala. / Florida Memorial
|Keyonte Arrington
|Offensive Tackle
|6-7
|265
|Norfolk, Va. / Alabama A&M
|Israel Carter
|Quarterback
|6-1
|190
|Corona, Calif. / South Florida
|David Ojiebe
|Defensive End
|6-3
|245
|Washington D.C. / Pittsburgh
|Khalib Gilmore
|Linebacker
|6-3
|241
|Melbourne, Fla. / Syracuse
|Stephon Hall
|Safety
|6-2
|190
|Pittsburgh, Pa. / Youngstown State
|Jaden Kelly
|Linebacker
|6-1
|223
|Dallas, Texas / Arkansas Pine Bluff
|Tyler Leinberger
|Offensive Lineman
|6-3
|330
|Richmond, Va. / Hampton
|Guan Price II
|Offensive Lineman
|6-4
|305
|Fredericksburg, Va. / Hampton
|Armand Vinson
|Defensive Back
|6-4
|180
|Ahoskie, N.C. / Hampton
|Abe Williams
|Wide Receiver
|6-4
|190
|Midlothian, Va. / Hampton
|RJ Evans
|Defensive Tackle
|6-1
|285
|High Point, N.C. / Mercer
|Stemarion Edwards
|Linebacker
|6-0
|220
|Hollandale, Miss. / Alcorn State
|Kymari Gray
|Wide Receiver
|6-2
|185
|Hampton, Va. / Hampton
|Kahleef Jimmison
|Defensive Back
|5-10
|186
|Newport News, Va. / Delaware State
|2025 NORFOLK STATE FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY ROSTER
|Rashad Taylor
|Linebacker
|6-1
|225
|Fort Myers, Fla. / South Fort Myers HS
|Winston Harris
|Safety
|6-2
|225
|Neptune Beach, Fla. / Fletcher HS
|Zachary Manning
|Running Back
|6-0
|180
|Atlanta, Ga. / Druid Hills HS
|Shamar Vick
|Athlete
|5-10
|177
|Roswell, Ga. / Roswell HS
|Jaden Kowlton
|Defensive Tackle
|6-2
|290
|Atlanta, Ga. / Drew HS
|Jack Smoot
|Offensive Line
|6-4
|300
|Gainesville, Va. / Gainesville HS
|Romeir Smith
|Wide Receiver
|6-4
|215
|Hampton, Va. / Phoebus HS
|Jaybran Degree
|Offensive Tackle
|6-6
|280
|Boydton, Va. / Mecklenburg County HS