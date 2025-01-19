Norfolk State University head coach Michael Vick continues to strengthen his football program, landing another former FBS quarterback.

Earlier this week, Israel Carter, who spent the first two seasons of his college career at the University of South Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans.

“Couldn’t thank God enough for opening this door for me,” Carter wrote in a heartfelt post on social media. “All glory to the King, Most High.”

Carter, a dual-threat quarterback, brings an impressive resume to Norfolk State. At the Under Armour Next All-America Camp, he earned quarterback MVP honors and showcased his talent by appearing in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl, where he scored a rushing touchdown.

His stellar senior year performance in high school included 1,863 passing yards, 23 touchdowns with just one interception, and a 60% completion rate. He also ran for 592 yards and added another 11 touchdowns on the ground. Recruiting platforms Rivals, ESPN, and 247 Sports rated him a three-star prospect.

Originally choosing USF over offers from big-name programs like Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington State, Carter saw limited action during his time with the Bulls. However, he showed glimpses of his potential in 2024.

Against Tulsa, he completed six of eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 11 yards. A strong performance at Rice followed, with Carter completing five of six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Carter now joins Norfolk State with an opportunity to make a significant impact under Vick's leadership.

This isn't the first major move for the Spartans recently. Earlier this month, Vick brought on James Woods III, another dual-threat quarterback from Kennesaw State. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Woods once earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors with jaw-dropping high school stats of 3,071 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 2,123 rushing yards, and 35 rushing touchdowns in a single season. Despite limited playing time at both Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, Woods brings immense potential to Norfolk State's roster in what will likely be a quarterback battle.

On the defensive side, Vick has also been making waves. UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown, a former NC State player, recently committed to Norfolk State. Though primarily a reserve at UTSA, Booker-Brown adds valued depth and experience to the Spartans' defensive lineup.

Vick, the former NFL star and Newport News native, continues his ambitious efforts to transform Norfolk State’s football program into a competitive force.

With Vick and Norfolk State's roster taking shape and the full schedule approaching, all eyes are on how the Spartans will perform in their first season of the Vick era.