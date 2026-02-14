Mickey Joseph and Grambling State made a huge addition to the running back room with the signing of former Nebraska running back Jamarion Parker.

Grambling announced the signing of Parker in accordance with their National Signing Day class on February 4. His commitment is significant, as Parker was deemed the second-best player in Missouri by ESPN, the number six running back in the country by Rivals, and the number 76 overall player in the country in his senior year.

In his career at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, he showed immense talent. He finished his high school career rushing for 3,600 yards. In his senior season, he ran for 1,730 yards on 168 carries, as well as 24 touchdowns. His standout play ultimately helped his team make the state championship.

He committed to Nebraska out of high school but didn't see playing time as he redshirted the 2025 season. However, he was a studious student during his time on the sidelines, as he was featured on the Scholar Athlete Honor Roll.

Parker’s addition to this Grambling State team is huge as the Tigers look to keep pace with Marshall Faulk and the Southern University Jaguars. Last year, Southern University made a statement by adding former LSU running back Trey Holly to the team. Already known for his legendary career as a high school football player, Holly was an instant star for the Jaguars and made huge news when he elected to stay with Southern for a second season.

Perhaps Parker can provide the same type of lift to Grambling that Holly gave to Southern, as Grambling had a lackluster run game last season despite its success on offense.