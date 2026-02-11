The nephew of former NFL star Tyrann Mathieu has found a home at an HBCU. Tyrone Mathieu III is taking his talents to Prairie View A&M to join the reigning SWAC champions under the direction of head coach Tremaine Jackson.

Mathieu III looks to make his mark on defense the same way that his uncle, Tyrann Mathieu, did in his years in the NFL before his retirement. Mathieu III was a defensive anchor for St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mathieu III showcased his talent across several positions for the team, playing cornerback and free safety.

Nephew of NFL Star Tyrann Mathieu Commits to HBCU Football 🟣🟡🟣🟡 https://t.co/490JAKrg57 — Section 107 Panthers (@107Panther57195) February 11, 2026

The St. Augustine Purple Knights were a powerhouse in Louisiana, finishing the season 12-2 and clinching a spot in the 2025 LHSAA Division I Select State Championship game. Edna Carr ultimately was victorious in the game.

Mathieu III joins a Prairie View A&M team that was the top defense in the SWAC last season. Under Tremaine Jackson, they were at the top of the conference in scoring defense, holding teams to 17.9 points per game; total defense, holding teams to 274 yards per game; and passing defense, where they held teams to 139.4 yards per game.

Mathieu III will look to be a standout player in a stout secondary that was close to winning the Celebration Bowl over South Carolina State. All eyes will be on how Mathieu III adjusts to HBCU football and if his uncle, Tyrann Mathieu, shows up to a couple of games.