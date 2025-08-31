Today, for both North Carolina A&T and Tennessee State, it was the dawn of a new era. For North Carolina A&T, Shawn Gibbs returned to the Aggies in hopes of restoring the glory they accrued during their MEAC championships and Celebration Bowl runs. Meanwhile, Reggie Barlow leads a Tennessee State program that found immense success with Eddie George, including winning a share of the OVC-Big South Championship as well as clinching a bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs.

Although both Tennessee State and North Carolina A&T both do not compete in HBCU conferences, we rarely see them play against each other. But today, both teams had the opportunity to start their new eras against one another. Ultimately, Tennessee State emerged victorious, but they certainly had to earn the victory against Gibbs' Aggies.

North Carolina A&T found pay dirt first off of Wesley Graves' 40-yard run that ended a nine-play, 85-yard drive. Tennessee State wasn't to be denied, though, with six minutes and 51 seconds left in the first quarter. Tennessee State quarterback Jonathan Palmer found Devaughn Slaughter for an 82-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7-7. Tennessee State would then take the lead off a Freddie Perez 41-yard field goal to go up 10-7. But Braxton Thomas for North Carolina A&T capped off a four-play, 33-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run that put the Aggies up 14-10.

The third quarter started after a long period where neither North Carolina A&T nor Tennessee State was able to score. Tennessee State's star running back Kendric Rhymes ripped off a 60-yard run that put Tennessee State up 17-14. Rhymes wasn't done because he ripped off a 51-yard run to start the fourth quarter, putting Tennessee State up 24-14, and it seemed as if Tennessee State was going to celebrate their first win in the Barlow era. But North Carolina A&T was undeterred. Aggie quarterback Jonathan Palmer found Amonte Jones for a 66-yard touchdown to move the Aggies closer in a 24-21 game with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter.

Both Tennessee State and North Carolina A&T exchanged punts until North Carolina A&T got the ball back with two minutes and 52 seconds left in the game to orchestrate what could have been an amazing comeback win, reminiscent of the clutch performances that the Rod Broadway-era North Carolina A&T teams pulled off during their time as a MEAC dynasty.

Quarterback Braxton Thomas found some success in passing on the final drive, finding Jamison Warren for an 11-yard completion and then a 31-yard pass to Warren to put them at the Tennessee State 45. Thomas, a few plays later, then found Elijah Kennedy for a 14-yard pass to the Tennessee State 27. After Wesley Graves and Braxton Thomas, on two separate plays, inched North Carolina A&T six yards closer to the 21-yard line, Andrew Brown's 38-yard field goal was ultimately blocked, icing the game for Tennessee State and giving them an epic win.

Kendric Rhymes was a bright spot for Tennessee State as he finished the game with 174 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, including his two amazing runs for 60 yards and 51 yards that ultimately put Tennessee State up for good in the game. North Carolina A&T also found promise with their receiver room, finishing with 210 yards. Amonte Jones led the pack with 91 yards and the only receiving touchdown on four receptions.

North Carolina A&T looks to shock the world next week as they head to play UCF. Meanwhile, Tennessee State also looks to pull off an upset of its own as FCS power North Dakota State travels to Nashville to face off against the Tigers.