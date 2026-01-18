After a phenomenal season that saw Prairie View A&M make its first Celebration Bowl, Cam Peters has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Peters announced his decision on his social media accounts, saying:

“First and foremost, I give all thanks and glory to God for blessing me with the talent, health, strength, and perseverance to pursue my dreams. Without His guidance and grace, none of this would be possible.

I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering love, sacrifices, and constant support throughout this journey. Your belief in me during both the highs and lows has kept me grounded and motivated, and I would not be where I am today without you.

I sincerely thank the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Kilgore College, and Prairie View A&M University for each playing a vital role in my athletic and personal development. Every stop in my journey helped shape me into the player and man I am today. I am grateful to the coaches, teammates, athletic staff, professors, and supporters at each institution who believed in me, pushed me, and prepared me for the next level.

With deep appreciation for my past and full confidence in what lies ahead, I am officially declaring for the draft and pursuing the next chapter of my football career. I am ready to compete, grow, and represent everyone who has supported me along this journey.

Thank you all for being part of my story.”

Peters finished the season throwing for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 525 yards and 5 touchdowns. Arguably, his greatest game of the season, and potentially his career, happened during the Cricket Celebration Bowl. In the game, he threw for 412 yards and 4 touchdowns while also securing a touchdown on the ground. He was instrumental in Prairie View A&M's monumental halftime advantage, but they lost 40-38 in the 4th overtime period.