When discussing the best teams in Division II HBCU football, the conversation often defaults to a familiar list of perennial powerhouses. Teams with storied histories and established brands dominate the polls, while rising programs are left on the outside looking in. This year, no team embodies this phenomenon more than Edward Waters University, a program that has earned its seat at the table and is forcing the football world to reconsider its rigid rankings.

The Tigers' ascent has been a journey of commitment and strategic growth. After becoming a full member of the SIAC, Edward Waters spent years building a foundation, and the results have been undeniable. In 2023, they went 6-4, a record that was far more impressive than it appears on paper. That season was a masterclass in program-defining moments, including a last-second touchdown to beat Tuskegee University and a statement victory over Albany State, two perennial contenders. The team even took a very good Miles College squad, then coached by Sam Shade, to the wire, demonstrating their ability to compete with the conference’s elite.

This year, under new head coach Brian Jenkins, the Tigers have taken an even bigger leap. Their perfect 3-0 start is historic for the program, highlighted by a thrilling, program-defining win over Virginia Union—the reigning CIAA champions and a recent playoff team. Edward Waters proved their mettle by overcoming multiple penalties to secure a hard-fought victory. They also put up over 40 points in dominant conference wins against Miles College and Savannah State, showcasing a high-powered offense that is clearly a force to be reckoned with in the conference.

Yet, despite this undeniable success, Edward Waters has been ranked surprisingly low in several polls. While they have arguably the best D-II win this season, they are often placed behind teams with less impressive resumes. To me, this can suggests a bias towards “known quantities” in Division II, where teams like Albany State, Virginia State, and Virginia Union are given a pass based on their historical prominence, while a new member like Edward Waters, which returned to the SIAC in 2021 and ended their three-year probationary period in 2024, is still being viewed with skepticism.

Add this to the list of the most dumbfoundingly asinine acts of 2025. How on earth can a 3–1 Virginia Union be ranked above @EWU_Athletics when Union’s only loss is to Edward Waters—and EWU’s lone loss came at the hands of an FCS program? Both teams equally dominated their… pic.twitter.com/1aJYlvXkZ8 — A. Zachary Faison, Jr. (@MillennialPrez1) September 24, 2025

As Edward Waters University President, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., has rightly pointed out, the polls are not critically assessing what is happening on the field.

“The individuals voting in these HBCU polls too often appear to be some of the most unqualified and unlearned observers of collegiate athletics in the country. This isn’t just sloppy—it borders on analytical malpractice. It is nonsensical, ridiculous, and embarrassing,” Faison said in a highly charged post on his X account. “And here’s the real damage: this kind of illogical foolishness is exactly why outsiders so often fail to take HBCU sports seriously. When we allow this kind of warped logic to stand, we devalue our own brands and undermine the legitimacy of HBCU Division II athletics.”

He added, “This has to stop. We must do better. For the sake of our athletes, our institutions, and the credibility of HBCU athletics itself, we cannot afford to keep shooting ourselves in the foot with this kind of mindless publicly espoused drivel.”

The Tigers are on a clear path to becoming a contender for the SIAC Championship and potentially a Division II playoff spot. With key matchups against teams like Kentucky State, Benedict College, and Clark Atlanta on the horizon, they have the opportunity to continue proving their legitimacy. If they do, a move up in polling should follow their wins.

At some point, wins have to matter more than history and brands. The rise of Edward Waters is not a fluke or a one-time success story/. It is truly a sign that they are building something special, and their success should be expected, not surprising. It is time for media outlets to give Edward Waters the respect it has so clearly earned.