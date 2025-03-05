Although Travis Hunter is over a month from being drafted into the NFL, Travis Hunter is sill speaking highly of his HBCU experience at Jackson State. In comments at the Emerging G.O.A.T. Award” at View Pointe Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, Hunter talked about his experience with Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

“I've been with Coach Prime the whole time, so it wasn't that much of a difference going from Jackson State to Colorado,” Travis Hunter said on the panel. “But one thing I say, you have to have confidence in what you're doing and where you're at. So at an HBCU, we had so much confidence. That's probably one of the best times of my life because as I was playing football, I was growing as a person. I got so many brothers that went to HBCU now. So that team right there, I always feel like that's the best time I had in college because we had a lot of fun. We enjoyed being at HBCU. We enjoyed being inside of our skin.”

Hunter has often spoken favorably of Jackson State. During his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, he made it a point to spotlight his transformative experience at the HBCU.

“I thank all my brothers through college, Jackson State included. That was my learning grounds. That was my proving grounds. I had to start somewhere and I started there.”

Hunter shocked the college football world in December 2021 when he announced his commitment to the then-Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. Hunter, then the number one recruit, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in a dramatic moment on signing day.

“This is the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football,” Director of National Recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong told CBS Sports at the time.

Hunter was injured for a large portion of last season, returning to the field in a week 7 homecoming victory against Campbell University 22-14. Hunter played both sides of the ball, amassing 18 receptions for 188 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver and 20 total tackles, 2 interceptions (with one leading to a 44 touchdown return) and 10 pass breakups as a defensive back.

When asked about if he felt pressure from the expectations of being the first 5-star recruit to commit to an FCS program, Hunter answered confidently. “I don’t feel no pressure to perform. That’s what I’m here to do, man. That’s what I like to do.”