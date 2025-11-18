Happy Founders' Day to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The fraternity is celebrating 114 years of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. Over the years, the men of Omega Psi Phi have welcomed an all-star roster of history makers, culture shapers, and barrier breakers. Among the many standout members, here are five notable “Men of Omega.”

Terrence J

When you think of the iconic countdown show 106 & Park and its unforgettable roster of hosts, Terrence J is easily one of the first names to pop into your head. Alongside his dynamic co-host Rocsi Diaz, Terrence became one half of one of the most beloved hosting duos in the show’s history.

Terrence Jenkins—known to most simply as Terrence J—is an actor, host, producer, and entertainment reporter whose charisma has made him a staple in pop culture. A proud native of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, he got his start working at a local radio station before heading to North Carolina A&T State University. There, he majored in mass communications, served as Student Government Association President, and sharpened his craft as a DJ at WNAA. He graduated in 2004, already well on his way to a career in entertainment.

After college, Jenkins spent time working in the diversity office at NASCAR in Daytona Beach. Then in 2006, he and Rocsi won BET’s “New Faces” contest—catapulting them into the national spotlight as the fresh new hosts of 106 & Park. For six years, they brought music, interviews, energy, and laughs to viewers across the country before departing the show in 2012. But Terrence was only getting warmed up.

After leaving 106 & Park, Jenkins launched a thriving acting and hosting career. He has appeared in numerous films, including Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Burlesque, the Think Like a Man franchise, Baggage Claim, and The Perfect Match. He also stayed connected to the BET family, hosting everything from the BET Awards red carpet to the BET Awards Afterparty.

Just last week, Jenkins celebrated a major milestone, marrying his girlfriend Mikalah Sultan in a ceremony in Dubai. The wedding was officiated by his fraternity brother and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Jenkins is a proud Spring 2004 initiate of the Mu Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., embodying the brotherhood’s ideals of achievement in every chapter of his career.

Vince Carter

There’s a reason former NBA star Vince Carter is considered a basketball legend. An eight-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and tied for the most seasons played in league history, Carter didn’t just make his mark—he redefined longevity and athleticism in the game.

A true all-around athlete, Carter excelled in multiple sports in high school. Alongside basketball, he played football and volleyball, showcasing the kind of versatility that would later make him famous. He led his basketball team to its first Class 6A state title in 56 years and earned a spot as a 1995 McDonald’s All-American. With more than 75 Division I schools vying for him, Carter ultimately chose the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

At UNC, Carter spent three standout seasons playing for the Tar Heels under legendary coaches Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge. During the 1997–98 season, he averaged 15.6 points per game and earned honors including second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC, and a spot on the Coaches ACC All-Defensive Team. After his junior year, he declared for the 1998 NBA Draft.

Carter was selected fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors, but in a draft-night twist, he was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for his close friend Antawn Jamison. Carter spent six electrifying seasons with the Raptors before being traded to the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets) in 2004. From 2004 to 2020, he suited up for several teams—including the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies—before closing out his historic 22-year career with the Atlanta Hawks in 2020.

After retiring, Carter seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting, becoming an analyst at both the NBA and collegiate levels. Earlier this year, he joined NBA on NBC as a studio analyst, bringing his insight and charisma to a new generation of fans.

During his time at UNC Chapel Hill, Carter became a proud member of the Psi Delta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.—adding another layer to his legacy both on and off the court.

LaRoyce Hawkins

Is there anything LaRoyce Hawkins can’t do? Actor, stand-up comedian, spoken word artist, musician—and one of People magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive—Hawkins is truly a multitalented force. He’s best known to audiences as Officer Kevin Atwater on the hit NBC drama Chicago P.D., where his layered performance has made Atwater a fan favorite.

A proud native of Harvey, Illinois, Hawkins discovered his love for performing in high school. After stepping away from basketball, he joined the speech team—an unexpected move that paid off. He became a two-time state champion, winning the 2005 Illinois High School Association state title in Original Comedy and placing third in Humorous Interpretation. His early success made it clear he was destined for the spotlight.

Hawkins went on to attend Illinois State University on a full scholarship. While still in school, he landed his first major film role in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, portraying Art Davis, teammate and friend of the legendary Ernie Davis. After taking a year and a half off to pursue opportunities, he returned to ISU and earned his degree in theater arts in 2012.

Article Continues Below

A year later, Hawkins joined NBC’s Chicago franchise with a recurring role as Kevin Atwater on Chicago Fire. His character quickly resonated with viewers, leading to a leading role on Chicago P.D. when the show premiered in 2014. Beyond the Chicago universe, he has appeared in projects such as Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Ballers, and South Side, continuing to showcase his range as a performer.

During his time at Illinois State University, Hawkins became a proud member of the Pi Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.—adding brotherhood and tradition to a journey already filled with talent and drive.

Langston Hughes

The impact of Langston Hughes is nothing short of everlasting. A defining leader of the Harlem Renaissance, Hughes was a poet, activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist whose voice helped shape American literature. Celebrated for capturing both the joys and struggles of Black life with honesty and elegance, Hughes remains one of the most revered literary figures decades after his passing in 1967.

Born in Joplin, Missouri, Hughes moved to New York City as a young man to pursue his writing dreams. He briefly attended Columbia University before leaving to work full time, later continuing his education at Lincoln University, where he graduated in 1929.

Hughes’ first published work appeared in 1921 in The Crisis, the official magazine of the NAACP. He soon became part of a brilliant circle of Harlem Renaissance artists, including Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, and Aaron Douglas.

Drawing deeply from jazz and blues, everyday language, and the lived realities of Black Americans, Hughes helped redefine what poetry could sound like. His groundbreaking debut collection, The Weary Blues, announced him as a fresh, fearless voice unafraid to celebrate Black culture at a time when it was often dismissed. Over the next forty years, he built an extraordinary body of work—poetry, novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and his beloved “Simple” newspaper sketches—that tackled identity, injustice, hope, and humor with unmatched clarity and heart.

Hughes passed away in 1967 at age 66 due to complications from prostate cancer, but his legacy has only strengthened. His writing continues to influence artists, thinkers, and activists who look to his work for courage, creativity, and cultural pride.

During his time at Lincoln University, Hughes became a proud member of the Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., adding another thread of brotherhood and tradition to a life defined by brilliance.

Ben Crump

Everyone needs someone to fight for them when they can’t fight for themselves. In times of injustice and tragedy, civil rights attorney Ben Crump is that someone. Known as one of the nation’s leading advocates for justice, Crump has handled some of the most high-profile civil cases in recent history, standing up for families when it matters most.

Crump earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida State University in 1992, followed by a Juris Doctor in 1995. His work representing families affected by police brutality began in 2002 with the case of Genie McMeans Jr. Since then, Crump has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Keenan Anderson, Sonya Massey, and Tyre Nichols, among others. He has also represented the estates of Henrietta Lacks and Malcolm X, victims of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, those affected by the Flint water crisis, and the plaintiffs in the Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit.

Crump’s tireless advocacy has earned him widespread recognition. Time named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, Lawyers of Color honored him as the #1 Most Influential Black Lawyer of the Decade in 2020, and in 2024, he was included in Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Top 200 Lawyers.

During his time at Florida State University, Crump became a proud member of the Chi Theta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., adding a layer of brotherhood and service to a career defined by justice, courage, and unshakable commitment to those in need.