New Washington Commanders rookie and former Jackson State University defensive back Robert McDaniel is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. McDaniel was initiated into the Delta Kappa chapter of the fraternity back in 2023. The fraternity recognized him for this monumental achievement on the fraternity’s official Instagram page.

McDaniel, the new Washington Commanders player, joins several other players from HBCUs who signed UDFA deals, including the son of former Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Jackson State player Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig also signed a UDFA deal. McDaniel was a star while playing for Jackson State, being a key contributor to the team winning the 2024 Celebration Bowl. He shared his journey to Jackson State in a statement earlier this month.

“Well, actually, it was a crazy story. I started my career at Jackson State my freshman year before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to further develop my skills and understanding of the game,” McDaneils said in an interview with HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints. “From there, I had the opportunity to play at Alcorn State, coming out of JUCO, where I continued to grow and showcase my abilities. Ultimately, I finished back at Jackson State, where I was able to maximize my potential and versatility, capping off my senior year with one of my best seasons as a SWAC champion [and] HBCU national champion.”

Alabama A&M University’s Carson Vinson was the only HBCU player selected in this year’s draft. Although these players went undrafted, signing an UDFA deal still gives them a chance to play in the NFL. They will be able to choose what team they want to join and jumpstart their careers their way.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated was founded on December 4, 1906, on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, by seven undergraduates. Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest and largest fraternity within the Divine Nine. Michael Hunter, Ron Johnson, Billy Taylor, and Jason Wright are also members of the fraternity who have played in the NFL.