By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loved what he saw from the rookie in the high-pressure moment when Pickett drove Pittsburgh down the field for 76 yards with under a minute left in regulation, a drive that was capped by Pickett finding fellow rookie George Pickens for a touchdown strike that gave them the lead for good (h/t Steelers Depot).

Tomlin on Pickett late-game moxie: “I imagine he was born with it, man. I know that it’s not the first time I’ve seen it and I know it’s not the first time that people from Western PA have seen it. We’ve seen him do it next door.”

Tomlin, of course, was also referencing Pickett’s time in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pickett was a sensation for the Panthers, racking up 12,303 passing yards and 81 touchdowns in five years with the program.

Pickett’s first season so far in the NFL is filled with growing pains, but he’s the best quarterback option for the Steelers at the moment, with the team still looking to groom him into becoming a long-time answer under center.

Pickett and the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 on the road.