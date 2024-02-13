The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat go on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are 28-25 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Boston Celtics. Miami has played the Bucks twice this season, and they lost both those games. Tyler Herro has played just one game against the Bucks this season, and he dropped 35 points to go along with eight rebounds, and three assists. Bam Adebayo had 31 points, and 10 rebounds in his one game played. Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler are both questionable heading into this game.

The Bucks are sitting towards the top of the Eastern Conference this season, and they just ended a three-game losing streak against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Against the Heat this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.0 points, and 8.5 rebounds. Damian Lillard is at 28.5 points per game, but the next highest scorer is at just 11.5 points per game. The Bucks are scoring 126.5 points per game against the Heat this season. Khris Middleton will remain out for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bucks Odds

Miami Heat: +8 (-108)

Moneyline: +280

Milwaukee Bucks: -8 (-112)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat usually play pretty good defense. They allow the fourth-fewest points per game this season, and opponents make the seventh-fewest field goals per game against them. The Heat have a very tough task against the Bucks in this game, but their defense should be able to step up. If the Heat can play well defensively, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Heat should be able to score in this game. The Bucks allow the eighth-most points per game this season at just under 120.0 points per game. The Bucks are consistently giving up points, and the Heat need to take advantage of that. 14 of the Bucks losses have come when they have allowed over 115 points or more this season. If the Heat can get to that mark, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks may not play the best defense, but their offense has been able to put up big games against the Heat. Scoring over 120 points is not an easy feat to pull off against the Heat. The Bucks have done it twice. In fact, the Bucks have scored over 120 points 31 times this season. In those games, they are 28-3. If the Bucks can get to that point mark again in this game, they will win with ease.

Milwaukee is very good with Antetokounmpo and Lillard this season. When both of these players start, the Bucks are 33-13. They are 1-6 when just one of these players are on the court. Both of them should play in this game, which would give the Bucks a great chance to win the game.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Heat and Bucks always find ways to play good games. With the spread being eight points, I am going to take the Heat to cover.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Heat +8 (-108), Over 222.5 (-110)