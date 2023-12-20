Magic vs. Heat! Who you got?

It's a Florida matchup as the Miami Heat head south to take on the Orlando Magic. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Heat-Magic prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat (15-12) are coming off a 112-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Miami led by as much as 17 points and held a 66-54 lead at the half before the Timberwolves stormed back in the second half. Minnesota locked up defensively and used a 35-25 fourth quarter to earn the victory. Tyler Herro, who returned from a two-and-a-half-month absence, led Miami with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Bam Adebayo also played his first game in December and tallied 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Magic (16-9) suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Boston Celtics over the weekend — 128-111 on Friday and 114-97 on Sunday. Paolo Banchero was pretty much a one-man show for Orlando on Sunday, as he scored 36 points and added 10 rebounds. Only one other Magic player scored in double figures: Jalen Suggs with 13 points. After winning nine straight games, the Magic have now lost four of their last six games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Magic Odds

Miami Heat: +5 (-106)

Orlando Magic: -5 (-114)

Over: 219.5 (-112)

Under: 219.5 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are 11-16 against the spread this season. They've done better on the road in covering the spread (8-6) than at home (3-10). Miami also has a 5-3 record as away underdogs. Heat games have also gone above the over/under 14 out of 27 times this season, including 6-8 on the road.

Tyler Herro is finally back and didn't seem to skip a beat after missing 17 games. Herro averaged 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the first seven games of the season before going down with an ankle injury. And he went straight back to work with 25 points in his first game back, though he did struggle from beyond the arc, where he went just 1-of-6. Nonetheless, the Heat missed having their leading scorer back and he should provide a major boost to their offense.

Likewise, Miami missed the presence of its defensive anchor Bam Adebayo. With Adebayo out, the Heat were just 21st in defensive rating. Without the All-Star, they were in the top 10.

Unfortunately, Miami can't seem to string consecutive games with their three stars altogether. While Herro and Adebayo are back, it's Jimmy Butler's turn on the sidelines. The Heat have ruled out Butler for Wednesday's tilt against the Magic due to a left calf strain. Kevin Love is also out with an illness.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has gone 17-8 against the spread this season and has covered 10 of its 12 games at Amway Center. As home favorites, the Magic are 6-1. But they are just 4-3 with two to three days off. On the over/under, Magic games have gone above the point total 12 of 25 times this season. However, that has happened in just five of their 12 games at home.

The Magic will look to get back to their winning ways after dropping consecutive games. Everyone except Banchero had a poor offensive game in their most recent outing against Boston. The team as a whole shot just 38.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Franz Wagner, in particular, should look to bounce back from his worst game of the campaign on Sunday, where he scored a season-low eight points on just 3-of-14 shooting. On the season, Wagner is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Likewise, Banchero should look to carry the momentum from his 36-point performance. Though he would probably want to do so more efficiently as he needed 30 shot-attempts to get there.

The good news is that Orlando will get starting center Wendell Carter Jr. back. Carter has appeared in just five games this season before he fractured the third metacarpal in his left non-shooting hand on November 2nd against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz, who hasn't played since November 9th, remains out with a knee injury. Joe Ingles is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Butler's absence should also help Orlando's cause in winning and covering the spread.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick

It makes more sense to go with the Magic in this game. Their ATS records (10-2 at home, 6-1 as home favorites) show they should be able to cover the spread on Monday. Jimmy Butler is also out for the Heat, so they'll surely miss his two-way presence on the floor. As for the over/under, go with the under. Orlando and Miami are just 19th and 20th in PPG, respectively and both teams have also been pretty cold offensively recently. The Heat are scoring just 114.0 points on 40.3 percent shooting over their last three, while the Magic are averaging just 104.0 points on 38.3 percent shooting over the same stretch.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -5 (-114), Under: 219.5 (-108)