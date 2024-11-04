Before the Miami Heat host the Sacramento Kings Monday night, they are still looking to build off their win over the Washington Wizards in Mexico City, 118-98. An important narrative was about Heat star Bam Adebayo's low usage to start the season, but that was put to rest Saturday after an impeccable performance.

On the night, Adebayo scored 32 points to go along with14 rebounds as he made 12 of his 24 shots from the field, as it was very apparent that he would be the main offensive drive for the game. As the center would say after the contest, his teammates around him knew they had to get him into rhythm according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“My teammates got me going early and then it was just a snowball effect from there,” Adebayo said.

“My teammates got me going from the jump,” Adebayo continued. “We’re pros, man. Once we see the ball go in a couple times, it becomes like an ocean. Then you just get in a flow and you just get locked in, and it just feels like the ball is going to go in every time for you.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo seen as an engine for the offense

It seemed to be a distinct Heat message that Adebayo has to get going from his teammates to result in further success, but what head coach Erik Spoelstra has to figure out is how to get equal production from everybody. However, Adebayo seems to have the mindset that whatever helps the team wins, he will do.

“I feel like that’s a Spo [Spoelstra] question,” Adebayo said before Saturday's game about what he can do to be more involved in the offense. “My job is to go out there and make sure we win.”

The Heat's guard tandem of Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier were the featured pieces on the offense along with Jimmy Butler, but their usage went down in Saturday's win when Adebayo turned it around. Herro attempted nine shots in general while Rozier shot it 13 times as Spoelstra spoke about the “challenges” with the offense.

“We have the benefit now of having everybody healthy and ready to go,” Spoelstra said. “These are good challenges to have is to figure out how to be aggressive. Everybody wants to make it work. If you have more weapons, sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get on the same page. But we will, guys have great intentions.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra took blame for low Bam Adebayo usage

There is no doubt that the chemistry of the Heat's starting lineup was a talking point for people in the offseason as there was always going to be a question in how the immense of offensive talent can play smoothly. While it is still a work in progress, Adebayo is seen as a huge piece in the puzzle as Spoelstra blamed himself for Adebayo's low usage after the team lost to the New York Knicks last Wednesday.

“But obviously we need to get the ball to Bam too, you know. And that's on me. I have to find a way,” Spoelstra said. “This is not about a new offense, this is about having all of our guys healthy. We have the most weapons that we have, and we score, you know, 107 points. You know, that's not what we're aiming for right now. You know, everybody's got to be able to feel aggressive. They got to be able to feel like themselves and you know, we'll get there, and that's on me to get Bam in the spots where he can feel more comfortable whether that's pick and roll, whether it's flashes, you know, the elbow, whether it's in the post, all the different areas where he can, we'll get better with that.”

Heat's Tyler Herro wants to see Bam Adebayo be “aggressive”

As Herro's role with the Heat has been talked about greatly, he was impressing to start the season, shooting the ball double-digit times in the first four games of the season, even as much as 20 times in the two games before Saturday. However, he even admitted after the Knicks loss that he wants to “see him continue to be more aggressive.”

“I mean just finding ways to get him the ball in his areas that can make our offense, you know, continue to rise,” Herro said. “I don't want to use the wrong words obviously, he's one of our best players, and we have to give him the ball, continuing to find advantages where he can get the ball and expose mismatches, but I like to see him continue to be aggressive. He'll get it going, it’s early on in the season. I don't think there's anything that we're worried about with Bam. He puts the work in, and he always figures it out.”

At any rate, Miami will look to figure it out as they are 3-2 as after Monday's game against the Kings, the team will be on a six-game road trip.