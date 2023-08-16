Ever since Bam Adebayo broke out in a starting role for the Miami Heat in 2019, he has been the subject of unfair criticism from fans and analysts alike. Many criticize Adebayo for not having a deep offensive bag, and they end up missing the Heat star's defensive excellence because of it. But the 26-year old big man is aiming to change that for good.

In an interview for Playmaker HQ, the Heat center revealed that it's his goal to finally win a Defensive Player of the Year award so that he could cement his reputation as one of the best defenders of his time.

“Everybody always looks at the last column, which is how many points did he score in the game? And people forget that other side of the court exists because of the entertainment business. So for me it’s just that will, that passion, that mentality. It’s just what I’ve been through and one of those niches I know I have. I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award,” Adebayo said, via Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Bam Adebayo's defensive brilliance doesn't exactly show up on the box score either. Since his breakout 2019-20 season, his block numbers have declined, and his steal rate has stayed mostly the same. Thus, it may not be apparent for those who don't watch Heat games just how elite of a defender Adebayo is.

The speed with which Adebayo plays defense is outstanding. Not only is he physically fast, able to stay with quicker guards when guarding the pick-and-roll or when guarding the switch, his defensive rotations are also top-notch, reading the play before it even materializes. He is rarely out of position when anchoring the Heat defense.

With a more intentional Bam Adebayo entering the 2023-24 season, perhaps this is the year that he finally makes his DPOY breakthrough. (He has finished in the top-five during the past four seasons.) Nevertheless, it's not going to be an easy road for the Heat big man, as he'll have stiff competition (Jaren Jackson Jr., and Evan Mobley, among others) vying for the same trophy as well.