Few fans could have anticipated a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals to take form in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but the Miami Heat have reminded everyone why they are one of the best-run organizations in the league. They have willed themselves to another battle with the Boston Celtics.

Rest assured, head coach Erik Spoelstra is probably considering multiple strategies to curtail the destruction of Jayson Tatum, who left the Philadelphia 76ers dumbfounded after his heroics in Game 6 and masterful 50-point performance in Game 7. One of those game plans might require Miami’s defensive powerhouse Bam Adebayo to try his hand at stopping the All-NBA First Teamer.

“If I got to guard him, I guard him,” Adebayo told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel when asked about the possibility of switching on Tatum.



The matter-of-fact response has become synonymous with this team and encompasses their identity. The Heat embrace overwhelming challenges. They dethroned the defending NBA Champions and fought off the New York Knicks with an injured Jimmy Butler. Jayson Tatum and a deep Celtics squad who narrowly edged past them last year will not intimidate this team.

The question is if Adebayo is up to the arduous task. He was a force against the Knicks in the Eastern Semifinals, as he overpowered vaunted defender Mitchell Robinson inside and on the glass. Boston’s Robert Williams III and Grant Williams figure to be more of a nuisance. Regardless, his top priority will remain on the other side of the ball.

The need to guard Tatum should only arise if Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla goes with a small lineup, but Adebayo knows he must be ready in case. He prides himself on his All-NBA defense and ability to move all around the court. If the Heat are to reach the NBA Finals this time, Bam Adebayo may have to be the one to halt this epic Tatum run.