The Miami Heat lost the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in the “bubble,” but the loss is not forgotten. The team learned from it in the toughest of ways, according to star center Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo, who faced the Lakers alongside Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, 2023 Finals Game 2 star Duncan Robinson and others, has used it for fuel ever since. On Tuesday, an interview revealed the center's stunning ‘gut punch' admission about watching the Lakers celebrate afterward.

In his sit-down with Malika Andrews, Bam Adebayo discusses how much of a "gut punch" it was to lose to the Lakers in 2020, which helps fuel the motivation he and the Heat have to try and win this series against Denver. Full video: https://t.co/kJGBe7bIJT pic.twitter.com/VzeUj9EgIf — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) June 7, 2023

Adebayo played like a man possessed in Sunday's 2023 NBA Finals Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. He has no patience for distractions and is focused solely on winning.

Despite his tough defensive assignment against Nikola Jokic, Adebayo dominated on offense. He scored 21 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists on the evening.

Alongside Jimmy Butler, who has been motivated by Heat legend Dwayne Wade, the team has thrived. The goal is to erase the memories of 2020 with a championship parade.

While pundits were quick to declare the Nuggets a shoe-in as future champs after their Game 1 win, the Heat have persevered. Coach Erik Spoelstra's team has evened things up in the series, and their odds have improved in Vegas among sports bettors.

Game 3 on Wednesday night is a chance for Adebayo and the Heat to prove that they're not finished yet. Led by undrafted players including Robinson, Gabe Vincent, who went viral for a slick move in Game 2, and Caleb Martin, Miami has new life.

Butler said Tuesday that Adebayo's play could be their golden ticket for the rest of the series.

“He plays with so much energy,' Butler said. “He never takes a possession or a play off, so you gotta really respect him for that. And then on the offensive end, he's doing everything for us, so we need him to continue to be that. He has been that for us all year long. Like I said, he's gonna be the reason why we win the championship.”