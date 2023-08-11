Christmas day games are the gifts that keep on giving. The NBA knows how to market its way through the holidays by providing marquee matchups and rivalries that have bad blood with one another. Classics like the hardwood game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are set to headline this year's yuletide basketball festivities. Although, one Eastern Conference matchup is on the Philadelphia 76ers' watchlist. The Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat have yet to land Damian Lillard. Joel Embiid's Sixers are still in the process of trading James Harden.

These two teams are set to face one another on the 25th of December, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. This makes for an interesting game as their cores could be drastically different as the season progresses.

Regardless, both teams still have amazing squads to make for a great matchup. The Heat are keeping the Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo core. Philadelphia will also retain Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid as the season goes on. A lot of shake-ups are to be expected from both teams. But, the matchup is already good in and of itself.

They have faced each other in a total of 134 games. Their records are split pretty fairly. Miami has the edge with their 69 wins over the Sixers who only have 65 victories. Moreover, the season series between them was also won two to one by the Heat. The addition of Damian Lillard and the trade package for James Harden will surely shape how this ends up. Although, it is already a great gift from the NBA as it is.