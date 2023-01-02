By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Miami Heat (19-18) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10:3 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Clippers prediction, plus we give info on how to watch this game.

Miami has won three of the last four but still sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have covered 37% of their games while 51% of their games have gone over. Los Angeles has lost two straight to drop them to fifth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers have covered 53% of their games while 58% of their games have gone under. This will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. The Heat took the first matchup, 115-110 in Miami.

Here are the Heat-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Clippers Odds

Miami Heat: +1.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami has had an inconsistent season after being near the top of the East the last few years. However, they’ve remained firmly in the playoff picture and finally find themselves over .500. The Heat feature an elite defense that ranks in the top five in both points allowed (109.6 PPG) and turnovers forced (15.9 TOPG). They forced 16 Clippers turnovers in their previous win over Los Angeles. However, the biggest factor in their earlier win was how they dominated the paint. Miami outscored LA 58-32 in the paint — a recipe they’ll look to replicate as they try and keep things close as road underdogs.

Center Bam Adebayo had one of the best games of his season in their early win over LA. The skilled big man scored 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds against the Clippers’ weak frontline. That was just another day at the office for Bam, who has been solid all season. Bam is one of three Heat players to average over 20 points as he’s averaging 21.2 points while shooting 53.6% from the floor. He has tacked on 9.8 rebounds per game as well while also contributing 1.7 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) on the defensive end. Adebayo is coming off a strong performance against the Jazz in which he scored 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Miami win. Coming off a series of strong performances, look for Bam to once again be a major factor in Miami’s game plan.

After missing Saturday’s game, forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play as he is listed as probable. A return to the lineup would pay dividends for Miami as they match up with two elite wings: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard … if Leonard plays. Butler was a major part of Miami’s win last time as he scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting and dished out eight assists. His biggest contribution may very well come on the defensive end, however, as the talented defender will have his hands full.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have quietly been one of the best teams in the league since their Dec. 8 loss to the Heat. LA has gone 7-4 since then and has vaulted up the Western Conference standings. Although they lost two straight to close out 2022, the Clippers now return home after a five-game road trip. While they couldn’t manage to beat Miami the first time, they kept things close on the road in one of the toughest environments to play. While they may be without Kawhi Leonard again (questionable with an illness) LA backers should feel confident in their ability to cover thanks to the hot play of forward Paul George.

Regardless of Kawhi’s status, Paul George has the ability to carry his team to cover. Averaging 24.4 points, George is coming off a 45-point performance against Indiana and is playing his best basketball of the season right now. While he likely won’t have 40 points again, his hot stretch of late (15-of-32 from 3-point range over the last three games) could prove critical to their chances of covering. George was highly effective in their earlier loss to Miami, scoring 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He nailed five triples in that game in addition to dishing out seven assists and securing eight rebounds. Consistently one of the most underrated players in the league, George’s all-around contributions certainly have to be taken into consideration as he could easily carry his team to cover.

Final Heat-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Despite these being two of the three lowest-scoring teams in the NBA, they’ve combined to average 240 points over their last three games. While the total likely won’t go that high, I like it to eclipse a minuscule 218.

Final Heat-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Over 218 (-110)

How To Watch Heat-Clippers

TV: Bally Sun & SoCal

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET