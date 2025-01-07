Winning an NBA championship is the ultimate goal of every player's career, but it has a unique meaning for Tyler Herro. The Miami Heat guard explained to former teammate Udonis Haslem on ‘The OGs Show' that he wants to win a title for the city, much like his predecessor Dwyane Wade did.

“I really do want to bring a championship to Miami,” Herro said on ‘The OGs Show.' “[I want to be an] All-Star [and] win a championship, and I just want to give back to the community… I need the same influence on this city as D-Wade. Obviously, not as much because of how much he's done, and this is Wade County at the end of the day.”

Herro recalled noticing everyone in Miami wearing a Dwyane Wade jersey during his first trip to the city. The 24-year-old admitted that his goal became to have the same impact on fans in the area.

Like Wade, Herro was drafted by the Heat during a period of uncertainty within the franchise. While he was not as highly touted as Wade was, the Heat took Herro with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, just months after they recorded their worst record since 2007-2008.

Tyler Herro desires to match Dwyane Wade's Heat career

Herro's arrival in Miami also came right after Wade's retirement. The Heat legend, who eventually had his jersey retired by the team and a statue built in his honor, called it a career after 16 seasons, 15 of them in South Beach.

If Herro wishes to catch Wade, he certainly has some work to do. As a rookie, Wade brought a previously defunct organization to the playoffs and the Eastern Conference Finals in his second year. In his third year, Wade, along with Shaquille O'Neal and Haslem, brought Miami its first NBA championship in franchise history.

Throughout his 16-year career, Wade has made 13 All-Star teams, with eight All-NBA recognitions. He was twice named an All-NBA first-team guard while landing on the second and third-team three times apiece. He has additionally received three NBA All-Defensive acknowledgments and has the most blocks by a guard in league history.

In his fifth season, Wade also won the NBA scoring title, leading the league with 30.2 points per game. He and Haslem are the only two players in franchise history to have three rings with the organization.

While Herro's goals are lofty, he has a lot of time to achieve them. In just six years, Herro has been named a second-team All-Rookie guard and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He is well on his way to claiming his first All-Star appearance and is among the leading candidates to win the 2025 Most Improved Player award.