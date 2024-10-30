Dwayne Wade's Miami Heat statue has been the talk of the week so far, and Shaquille O'Neal couldn't miss the moment to crack a joke as well. During his Shaqtin' a Fool segment on TNT, he had the statue ranked as No. 1 on his list in front of Ben Simmons, LeBron James, and Dennis Schroder.

Shaq then had the statue photoshopped in multiple pictures, replacing Wade.

“The scariest thing this Halloween is the statue,” Shaq said.

Expand Tweet

Wade has seen the constant criticism of the statue not looking like him, and he was asked if he cared about the outside noise.

“I care, but I don’t,” Wade said. “The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y'all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don’t care.

“If I wanted it to look like me, I’d just stand outside the arena and y’all can take photos. It don’t need to look like me. It’s the artistic version of a moment that happened that we’re trying to cement.”

The jokes will most likely die down as the season continues, but right now, people are having a field day.

Heat honor Dwayne Wade with statue

Dwyane Wade's statue was revealed on Oct. 28, as the Miami Heat legend was recognized for his illustrious career with the team. During the reveal, Wade shared his thoughts on the statue.

“I was like, that's beautiful. Personally biased, I think it's one of the best statues that's been created because of what it represents for us and for me,” Wade said. “I know it's bigger than me. You know, I'm here right now, I'm present right now. But I know this moment goes way beyond just now and way beyond the years that I will exist in life.

And I say that because during this process, I got to go down to Chicago, and I got to, like I said, I spent a lot of time on my statue. Next to my statue was Kobe Bryant's statue getting made at the same time, exact same time. And every time I show up, it's more work done on Kobe' statue, but Kobe is not there. I'm there. I'm looking at mine, I'm touching mine, I'm talking about mine, but Kobe isn't and it put everything in perspective for me. We talk about being immortal, we talk about the life after, going through this process, really have given me an opportunity to see it, to see it. My brother's not here to see to have this moment that I have. And so I know how important this is.”