Dwyane Wade's statue was revealed on Oct. 28, as the Miami Heat legend was recognized for his illustrious career with the team. There were more comments on social media about how the statue didn't particularly look like Wade, and people started making jokes, including Paul Pierce.

Pierce shared his text messages with his former teammate Tony Allen, sent him a picture of Wade's statue, followed by a picture of Allen, and texted him “Is this u.”

Pierce has shown throughout his retirement years that he's a jokester, and he probably couldn't wait to roast Wade, especially after their long-standing rivalry while they were on the Boston Celtics and Heat.

Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on statue

During the statue reveal, Dwyane Wade shared that he was heavily involved in the process and how his was being made at the same time as Kobe Bryant.

“I was like, that's beautiful. Personally biased, I think it's one of the best statues that's been created because of what it represents for us and for me,” Wade said. “I know it's bigger than me. You know, I'm here right now, I'm present right now. But I know this moment goes way beyond just now and way beyond the years that I will exist in life.

And I say that because during this process, I got to go down to Chicago, and I got to, like I said, I spent a lot of time on my statue. Next to my statue was Kobe Bryant's statue getting made at the same time, exact same time. And every time I show up, it's more work done on Kobe' statue, but Kobe is not there. I'm there. I'm looking at mine, I'm touching mine, I'm talking about mine, but Kobe isn't and it put everything in perspective for me. We talk about being immortal, we talk about the life after, going through this process, really have given me an opportunity to see it, to see it. My brother's not here to see to have this moment that I have. And so I know how important this is.”

There's no doubt that Wade deserved a statue after all that he accomplished with the Heat in his career. He helped the Heat win three championships and was also a Finals MVP in one of them. Regardless of what the statue looks like, it was time for Wade to receive his flowers.