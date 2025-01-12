Tyler Herro has taken over the Miami Heat since Jimmy Butler has been away, and there's no question that this could be his team now. As the Heat are on their West Coast road trip, Herro has come up big and is leading the team to win after win. In their latest game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Herro finished the game with 32 points, doing it on every level for the Heat.

After the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra gave Herro his flowers and made a comparison for him without saying the player's name.

“A lot of instances this year, he’s reminding me of another player; I’m not going to say [who]. His movement off ball, the skill level, the handling, the scoring at all three levels, the flair for the moment in opposing arenas,” Spoelstra said.

Even though he didn't put a name on the player, many people are assuming that he's talking about Stephen Curry, and it makes perfect sense. Curry has always been known for his movement off the ball and creating high-percentage shots from anywhere on the floor. That's what Herro has been able to do, and he's making a case to be an All-Star this season with the way he's playing.

With Butler looking like he's not returning to the team and likely getting traded, it's time for the Heat to buy into the players they have now and build around Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Herro has grown every season that he's been in the league, and it's now looking like he's taking the step to be a star player with what he can do on offense. It'll be important for the Heat to put the right pieces around him now, and watch as he continues to grow and become a problem for opposing teams on defense.