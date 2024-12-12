MIAMI – There's no doubt that the topic of conversation around the Miami Heat has been about Jimmy Butler and the trade rumors that surround him. While Butler's latest hair color has added fuel to the fire, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke before Thursday's contest against the Toronto Raptors about putting that type of speculation on the back burner.

The timing has been somewhat comical as Miami is currently playing their best stretch of basketball this season, currently on a three-game winning streak, but the attention has been on Shams Charania's ESPN report about Butler. Spoelstra would tell ClutchPoints that the “profession” of basketball is having the mental toughness to put the focus on basketball as “narratives” like they are going through happen to every team.

“This is this profession,” Spoelstra said. “Can't get sick and see some narratives that are going out there, that's going to happen, you know, in every organization at some point during a season, we're trying to build on something like, played three solid games, we're still not anywhere where we want to be, you know. So we have some work to do. And, you know, really getting ready for this final game of this home stand is the most important thing right now.”

Spoelstra would say after Tuesday's practice that the outside noise has consisted of a bunch of “gibberish” in reference to the reporting surrounding Butler.

Heat's Jimmy Butler not bothered by the trade speculation

The past few days for the organization have been a hectic one as besides Charania reporting that not only are the Heat “open” to trading Butler if the deal is right, but the star's preferred spots would be revealed. It would consist of teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns, who were added later, much to the dismay of Butler's agent, Bernie Lee.

After Wednesday's practice, Butler would break his silence about the rumors going on about him and would say he likes the attention it brings and isn't bothered by it, according to a video by HoopsHype.

“I actually like it,” Butler said. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity to a point. But if somebody is talking about me getting traded, that’s a lot.”

“It’s fine with me,” Butler continued on the trade speculation. “It doesn’t bother me one bit and I do appreciate it. I appreciate going out there and hooping and I appreciate being efficient, being effective and helping my team win. I don’t ever take playing basketball for anybody for granted.”

At any rate, the team still has a season to operate as they are playing their best basketball, as said before. Their current winning streak includes a 41-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers, one over the Phoenix Suns, and even the Heat beating the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

They look for four straight as Miami takes on a Scottie Barnes-less Raptors group, which they are facing for the third time in two weeks.