Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo put together an impressive offensive performance in Tuesday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons. He scored 18 points — on 6-for-10 shooting from the field — in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 118-105. So when the Heat visit the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night to play Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Sixers

The Heat initially had Adebayo listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a left quadricep tendon strain, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, in a welcome development for Miami supporters, Bam has now been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup against the Sixers.

In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) has also been cleared to play.

Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 73 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Adebayo’s current 80.6% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Heat and Sixers to go down to the wire, especially with Adebayo now in the lineup. After all, the Heat are still trying to move up the Eastern Conference standings and have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is yes.