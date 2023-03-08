Miami Heat forward Kevin Love missed Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks due to a rib injury. The Heat fared surprisingly well without their backup big man, as they managed to beat the Hawks by a final score of 130-128. Still, when Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami-Dade Arena to play the Heat on Wednesday night, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kevin Love playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Kevin Love injury status vs. Cavs

The Heat have Love listed as probable for Wednesday’s game, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, point guard Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) will remain out for Miami.

Love, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 47 appearances with the Heat and Cavaliers this season (nine starts).

The former UCLA star is struggling to hit shots from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Love’s current 34.1% three-point percentage is his worst since the 2012-13 campaign, back when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Expect the Heat to come up with a victory at home on Wednesday, regardless of if Love is in the lineup. After all, the Cavaliers have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 13-19 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Kevin Love playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is probably.