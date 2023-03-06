The Atlanta Hawks (32-32) visit the Miami Heat (34-31) on Monday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Atlanta has lost two of their last three games and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks covered 44% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Miami has also lost two of their last three and they sit in seventh place in the East. The Heat covered 37% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the division rivals. Miami holds a 2-1 advantage thus far including a 117-109 victory over the weekend.

Here are the Hawks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Heat

TV: NBA TV. Bally Southeast, Bally Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta enters tonight’s matchup with a strong chance to cover the spread thanks to their prolific offense. The Hawks average 117 PPG – the seventh-highest mark in the NBA. They make the most of their possessions thanks to the second-lowest turnover rate in the league. That bodes especially well for them tonight considering Miami’s stingy defense forces the third-most turnovers per game. With their lack of turnovers, Atlanta generates a ton of extra possessions. In turn, the Hawks attempt the third-most field goals per game. While they were held to 109 points in Saturday’s loss to Miami, they will assuredly get a better performance from star Trae Young.

Young was held to a season-low eight points in their loss to the Heat over the weekend. Miami kept him in check as he finished 2/13 from the field. They pulled a similar number on fellow guard Dejounte Murray who finished with 10 points on 3/14 shooting. Miami has a sound defense but it’s unlikely Atlanta’s guards combine to go 0/10 from three again. While Young has struggled to shoot the three this season, he has otherwise been solid this year. The undersized guard averaged 26.7 PPG and ranks third in the league with 10.1 APG. Prior to his dud on Saturday, Young had scored 30+ in three of his previous four games so expect him to get back on track tonight.

The same can be said for Murray who has been exceptional this season outside of his performance on Saturday. Murray averages 21.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 6.0 APG while shooting 47% from the floor. He did struggle against the Heat over the weekend, however, he was due for some regression after dropping 41 points the previous night. Look for him to bounce back tonight as Atlanta continues to hunt a playoff berth.

The X-factor for the Hawks tonight is forward Saddiq Bey. A trade deadline acquisition, Bey has been a major addition for the Hawks. He dropped 22 points on 7/12 shooting in Saturday’s loss. While his production has been inconsistent, the 23-year-old has a ton of potential and should see a sizable workload after proving his success against the Heat.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami finally looks to be rounding into form and they have a great chance to cover tonight against a team they just beat by eight. The Heat feature the second-stingiest defense in the league as they allow just 108.8 PPG. They are especially stout inside the arc as Miami allows the fewest points in the paint per game. That being said, Miami can be beaten from beyond the arc as they rank in the bottom ten in both three-point percentage allowed and three-pointers per game allowed.

Center Bam Adebayo was magnificent in their most recent win over the Hawks as he scored 30 points on 10/12 shooting from the floor. Additionally, he went 10/12 from the line in addition to pulling down 11 rebounds. Considering Atlanta allows the fifth-most points in the paint per game, Bam should be in for another big night tonight.

The X-factor for the Heat tonight is forward Jimmy Butler. The veteran is having another strong year overall, averaging 21.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.1 APG. After an efficient, near-triple-double performance against the Hawks over the weekend, look for him to be equally involved tonight. Butler notably dropped 34 points against Atlanta earlier in the season as the Hawks have had no answer for him in any facet of the game.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick

Atlanta won’t shoot as poorly as they did over the weekend but they don’t match up with the Heat on the interior. Hammer the Heat after their eight-point win over the weekend.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2.5 (-110)