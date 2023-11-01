The latest injury report was released and it provided some major updates involving key players for the Miami Heat before their game tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. The arguable top two players on the Heat being Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were listed as questionable heading into the matchup, but now they have been upgraded to “probable.”

In the latest NBA Injury report for the Miami Heat tonight: #HEATCulture Jimmy Butler (Right Knee Tendinitis), Bam Adebayo (Left Hip Contusion), and Haywood Highsmith (Left Knee Sprain) are probable. Kevin Love (Left Shoulder contusion) is questionable. Caleb Martin is OUT. — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 1, 2023

This is a sigh of relief for not only fans, but for the team as they're trying to break out of a three-game losing streak, all of them being on the road. While Butler has had a slow start so far, he could bounce back against the Nets at home. He's currently averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the three games he's played as he sat out the end of the back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adebayo has had a great start to the season on both ends of the floor and looks to continue against the Nets tonight as he missed the Heat's last game against the Bucks where his defense was sorely needed. So far on the season, the seventh-season center has been scoring 22.7 points per game, while recording six rebounds per game.

Other key Heat players on the injury report

Also on the injury report, Haywood Highsmith is listed as “probable” and looking to make his season debut tonight who serves as an underrated piece as he's a very capable perimeter defender and has improved his offensive game. Kevin Love is still “questionable” with a left shoulder contusion as his status will be decided closer to tip-off.

Caleb Martin is “out” for the game tonight as he's still recovering from a left knee injury. Josh Richardson, who made his regular season debut against the Bucks, will be available along with dynamic three-point shooter Duncan Robinson.

For the Nets, players such as Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Cameron Johnson are out. Dennis Smith Jr. however is questionable with a left hip contusion.

Currently at 1-3, the Heat now have a three-game home stand ahead of them as they look to break ground after a slow and sloppy start to the season. If they can handle business against the Nets, they have the Washington Wizards on Friday for the start of the In-season tournament and then a date with the Los Angeles Lakers next Monday.