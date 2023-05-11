Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo admit that there were a lot of things that went wrong for the Miami Heat in their Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks. Nonetheless, they also understand what they need to do in order to close out the series.

Speaking to reporters after suffering a 112-103 loss to the Knicks, Butler admitted that New York played with much more urgency than Miami. It definitely helped the ‘Bockers that their shots were falling and the Heat’s weren’t. In the end, though, Erik Spoelstra’s men can only blame themselves for the loss.

Butler did emphasize, however, the need for the Heat to quickly move and shift their focus on Game 6. They have a chance to close out the series at home, and so he wants his team to focus on that goal.

“We gotta get back home and protect our home court,” Butler said, via Bally Sports.

"We gotta get back home and protect our home court." Jimmy Butler speaks after tonight's loss ahead of Friday night's Game 6 matchup in Miami 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘓𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘚𝘩𝘰𝘸 → https://t.co/pi6B1ZHM1t@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ZI7A6uSKB2 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 11, 2023

On the other hand, Adebayo shared his observation how the Knicks took advantage of the loose balls. Perhaps brought by that desperation to win as Butler said it, Jalen Brunson and co. made the most of all the scoring opportunities they got.

Brunson finished with 38 points as he and Quentin Grimes played the full 48 minutes in the contest. New York had less shots and makes against Miami, but they attacked the basket relentlessly and earned plenty of free throws in the process. The Knicks went 29-of-40 on free throws, while the Heat ended with 16 makes out of 19 freebies.

"I felt like they got into the loose balls tonight" Bam Adebayo discusses the Heat's loss in New York in tonight's Game 5@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Etrlv8YjFX — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 11, 2023

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Heat certainly need to play better come Game 6 if they want to prevent the Knicks from forcing a Game 7. Miami can’t afford the two to score less than 20, especially against a motivated New York side that has plenty of reason to go all out.

Game 6 of the series is set for Friday in Miami. Hopefully, as Butler said, they can protect their homecourt and move on to the East Finals.