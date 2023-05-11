Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks avoided playoff elimination after beating the Miami Heat in Game 5. However, Jalen Brunson emphasized that there’s no reason for them to celebrate just yet. For one, the series is far from over. Secondly, they are still behind 3-2 and have plenty of work to do if they want to stage a comeback.

Brunson, who exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the contest, shared as much in his postgame presser. New York’s prized 2022 free agency signing noted that they have yet to win on the road, and with Game 6 set in Miami, it is definitely the biggest test for them that will decide if they can get out of the hole they are in or not.

“There’s nothing really to celebrate…this was great, but we gotta go get one down there,” Brunson said, via NBA TV.

Playing the Heat on their own turf is definitely a difficult task, so Jalen Brunson has every right to worry. Miami has yet to lose at home in this year’s playoffs, having also won both of their home showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not to mention that the Heat are 14-0 all time when it comes to series where they led by 3-1. Erik Spoelstra’s men may have lost Wednesday’s game, but history suggests they are more than capable of closing it out any time. Also, it should be noted that the Knicks are 0-14 in situations when they trail 3-1.

Brunson’s Knicks teammate RJ Barrett said that coming back from the deficit isn’t impossible. Thirteen teams before them have done it, so there’s nothing stopping them from being the 14th on that list. As Brunson suggested, though, that’s easier said than done. In order to pull it off as well, the ‘Bockers need to be laser-focused.

The Knicks-Heat Game 6 is slated on Friday.