Lionel Messi has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, and top Miami Heat brass Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra are very excited to have him.

Messi made his announcement to join Inter Miami earlier this week, sending the entire sports world into a frenzy. The specifics of the deal have not yet been finalized, but it is set to become the biggest contract in the 27-year history of MLS, along with ownership perks and revenue shares from Apple TV. Inter Miami's ticket prices have skyrocketed as a result of the deal, being more than seven times their original prices.

Many athletes have expressed their excitement for the Argentine legend to make the move to America, but it's even more special for the representatives of Miami itself. The city has been very busy this summer, with the Miami Heat facing the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals and the Florida Panthers battling the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals. Lionel Messi's announcement just further adds to the literal Heat that the city is in.

But for resident football expert Jimmy Butler, it's especially exciting considering that he has met Lionel Messi in the past.

“I wouldn't say that I know him enough, but I have met him before,” Butler said in a media availability before Game 4 of the NBA Finals. “Will I reach out? Probably not. I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway.”

“Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways. Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here.”

Erik Spoelstra shared similar sentiments on Lionel Messi's move, even planning to take their sons to some Inter Miami matches in the future:

“It’s exciting. My two sons, they’re just getting into soccer, so— football. Hopefully I can get a ticket and take them to some games.” Erik Spoelstra on Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Iq6rgwv7ge — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2023

It'll definitely be cool to see these now Miami icons chop it up someday.