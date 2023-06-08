Living soccer legend Lionel Messi hasn't even played a game in the US, but his announcement sent Inter Miami ticket prices through the roof. The 35-year-old Messi announced that he will be playing for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami this upcoming 2023-24 season.

“I have made the decision that I am going to Miami. I still don't have it agreed upon 100%, and a few things are needed, but, well, we decided to continue my path there,” Messi told the Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

It's not clear how much Lionel Messi, who earned $130 million last year with PSG, will be paid for moving to Inter Miami, but it promises to be the biggest signing in the 27-year history of MLS. He's bound to get more than just money from the contract itself, though. He will also get an option to own a part of Inter Miami and receive a cut of the revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

Although the contract is yet to be finalized, the news didn't waste time raising the cost to watch an Inter Miami game live.

According to TickPick, the cheapest ticket price for an Inter Miami game sold before Messi's announcement was $29. Now, it's at $329. That's approximately a 1034% increase.

Lionel Messi is reported to sign with Inter Miami 🔥 This is the impact on ticket prices: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul on 7/21 *** Cheapest ticket sold before news: $29

Cheapest ticket now available: $329 New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on 8/26 Cheapest ticket sold before… — TickPick (@TickPick) June 7, 2023

On VividSeats, the cheapest ticket prices for the same Inter Miami game is now priced at $466. Stadium seats for earlier games, like Inter Miami's June 24 match against Philadelphia Union, go for as cheap as $79 on VividSeats. The cheapest tickets for Inter Miami's September 3 game against MLS champions Los Angeles FC now cost $624 on TicketIQ, up from $81.

Their social media presence also skyrocketed as a result of the announcement. The football club has added 2.1 million Instagram followers in the last eight hours. And based on that growth alone, Inter Miami is already the most followed MLS club. Incredible numbers.

Inter Miami has added 2.1 million Instagram followers in the last 8 hours. That's…

• 262,500 new followers per hour

• 4,375 new followers per minute

• 73 new followers per second And based on today's follower growth alone, Inter Miami is already the most followed MLS club. pic.twitter.com/wwaMSjZrAH — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi's gravitational pull is real.