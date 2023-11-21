Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler gives reason for why he yelled "Skyhook" during the win against the Chicago Bulls.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had a fun moment towards the end of the first quarter where he drove to the basket and while he couldn't get space for an easy lay-up, he performed a hook shot and yelled “Skyhook!” in the process.

After the Heat beat the Chicago Bulls, 118-100, Butler spoke to the media about the shot and why he shouted during the play. Apparently, it's because he had to let everyone know about it according to the X (formerly known as Twitter) account BallIsLife.

“I just had to let everybody know that's the shot I was going to and there's nothing anybody could do about it,” Butler said. “Because I made my mind up as soon as I went up middle.”

Jimmy Butler on yelling "skyhook" while making a skyhook: "I just had to let everybody know that's the shot I was going to and there's nothing anybody could do about it." pic.twitter.com/udg9AUM1Ku https://t.co/9kG9gw4Yzi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2023

Butler also credited that shot to the fact that he hasn't been shooting the three-point ball as well, so he went to what he knew best which to him was the skyhook shot made famous by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“I have to choose my spots wisely because I'm in a three-point shooting slump right now,” Butler said. “So I got to go to what I know which is the skyhook.”

Butler and Heat bouncing back after first loss to Bulls

By the end of the game, the former Bull scored 16 points to go with his six assists and three rebounds. He still contributed to the victory, but was still a down-game scoring wise compared to the stretch of scoring 30 or more points recently against the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

He did sit the entire fourth quarter as the Heat were handling business against Chicago. Butler said after the game that his teammates can have the minutes as he likes to watch them “be great” according to ESPN.

“We set the tone our last game too, we just let up a little bit, so I’m glad that we did not do that,” Butler said. “I love that. Let my teammates be great. They can have all the minutes and I’ll sit back and relax and enjoy the show.”

However, Butler is known for playing team ball and the Heat played sound basketball against the Bulls through and through after losing another big lead Saturday against the same team. Miami is 9-5 on the season putting them at fourth in the Eastern Conference.

In their quest to defend their conference title after a miraculous playoff run last season, their next game will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of the current five-game road trip.