The Miam Heat appear to be taking things relatively easy this offseason as they await news of a possible Damian Lillard trade. Jimmy Butler, the breakout star of the 2023 NBA Playoffs alongside Nikola Jokic, seems to be enjoying his time in the spotlight.

Regardless of whether a trade for Lillard goes down, the Heat have major roster questions. A rumored new trade package for Lillard is said to be improved, but it might not be enough to land the Blazers star.

Butler and the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season on the strength of his incredible clutch performances. Now, but Butler is being rewarded for his stellar postseason with a rating to match on NBA2k24.

The man rumored to be dating Shakira recently was all smiles as he found out about the rating in a recent video posted to social media.

"I don't know your names no more." Jimmy Butler is all smiles with his 95 rating on NBA 2K24 🔥 (via @JimmyButler /IG) pic.twitter.com/f9y0CbteT6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

Butler's rating came in three points lower than Denver Nuggets Finals MVP Nikola Jokic's rating.

The game's release date is tentatively set for September 8 as more information has been released in recent weeks.

Fans had mixed reactions in response to the rating.

“Way too high,” one fan said. “The rating is a bit much but this video makes it ok. Carry on.”

One fan said that a distinction should be made based on when Butler takes the court during the popular video game's contests.

“99 postseason rating 87 regular season.”

Another fan simply said that Butler “deserved” the rating.

Butler and the Heat will tip off their 2024 home preseason schedule against the Charlotte Hornets on October 10.