Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was in awe of Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling on Sunday. After Wade reflected on his career, Butler spoke to the media after Monday's win against the Detroit Pistons. He mentioned how there could be someone else to receive their statue.



“I like it… What he's done for the city, I think it's crazy that he's the first one to get a statue out there,” Butler said via ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger. “I'm pretty sure he won't be the last one to get one.”



There's a plethora of options for Miami to choose from. LeBron James and Chris Bosh are two of the star names that come to mind. However, for Heat fans, they'll likely appreciate a statue honoring former forward Udonis Haslem. The 20-year NBA veteran spent his entire career with Miami. Although his statistics don't suggest star power, he established a culture that's still present in the team.

Jimmy Butler subtly hints at Udonis Haslem being the next Heat statue

Grittiness, competitiveness, and a team-oriented mindset helped him win three titles, and make it to five NBA Finals. Haslem also played with Wade, James, and Bosh during the Big 3's run in Miami. He also played with Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton toward the end of their careers.



Haslem established a model of consistency of how players need to be when playing for the Heat. Putting your ego aside and doing what's best for the team. Even when Butler was traded to Miami, he understood where he fell. Most notably, Butler argued with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and Haslem during a timeout. It was heated to where the big man wanted to fight his teammate. With the clash of competitive spirits, there's still a mutual love and respect between the two players.

Even now, the former Heat forward is still participating within the organization to some extent. Haslem is mentoring the first-round rookie Kel'el Ware despite being retired. His commitment to the franchise is second to none. Even Wade and current Miami big Bam Adebayo looked up to Haslem on how to be a professional.

However, it doesn't seem that Miami will have another statue unveiling any time soon. After all, it took nearly five years after Wade retired to have a statue commemorating him. It might be more of the same for Haslem if plans go through. For now, players, coaches, executives, and fans will remember the core value Haslem brought to Miami.