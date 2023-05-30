Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were in real danger of being on the wrong end of history against the Boston Celtics. They allowed the Celtics to storm back and force a Game 7, but here they are, having taken care of business on the road to continue this sensational Cinderella playoff run all the way to an NBA Finals matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

While making it to the NBA Finals by vanquishing two of the best teams in the association in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics (not to mention the rock-solid New York Knicks) is already an incredible achievement in and of itself, the Heat — particularly Butler — know that the job is not yet finished.

Speaking with reporters following the Heat’s 103-84 blowout Game 7 win over the Celtics, Butler remained firm in his belief that they could very well win it all, even against a Nuggets team that has been dominant all throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“I know what we’re capable of. But nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything, we don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing,” Butler said, per ClutchPoints Twitter.

The Heat haven’t gone this far playing complacent basketball; even with a historic collapse against the Celtics looming, the Heat remained mentally strong, reaping the benefits in the process.

With Miami slaying some of the giants of the league en route to their second NBA Finals appearance this decade, it’ll be difficult to doubt what this team is capable of. And with a locked-in Jimmy Butler leading the way and the Heat’s role players, such as Caleb Martin, playing at a high level, we should be in for a doozy of a series.